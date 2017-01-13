Singer-songwriter Tilly Moses from Bury St Edmunds crowdfunding to release debut album

A teenage singer-songwriter from Suffolk has started a crowdfunding campaign to help her release her first album.

Tilly Moses, from Bury St Edmunds, is offering rewards such as a signed record, a personalised song and even a solo performance brought straight to the pledger’s living room in exchange for donations.

Eighteen-year-old Tilly is in the process of recording the contemporary folk album with Stowmarket-based GingerDog Records and she hopes to market and tour it this summer.

“I have been working towards this for so long and it’s an integral part of my life and who I am,” said Tilly, who plays the mandolin, harmonium and shruti box.

“Almost all the best experiences I have had have been connected to music, so to release this album is evidence of that.

“It would mean a lot and to be able to tour it and meet everyone who supported me would be extraordinary.”

Tilly, who is in the first year of a politics degree at the University of York, has been making music since she was 13 and she released an EP in 2014.

The crowdfunding target is set at £2,500, which will go towards the production costs, designing the album artwork, mastering and printing the album and promotion. Tilly has also applied for arts grants and is putting her own money into the project.

Kevin Duncan, of GingerDog Records, said: “We first saw Tilly online and immediately her sound and emotive musical qualities struck a chord with us. Since that first glimpse, our belief in Tilly’s abilities as both a songwriter and musician have increased two-fold.

“The effortless way she passionately tells stories through her music, and the unique and timeless sound of her voice, made us want to work with her on the album she’s always wished to produce.

“True to her passion, Tilly has launched an impressive crowdfunding campaign that is already exceeding expectations in the few short days since it became live.

“It’s an inspiring thing that people want to support such creativity – and Tilly is certainly infectious both in spirit and drive.”

To donate, visit: www.indiegogo.com/projects/tilly-moses-debut-album