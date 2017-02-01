Sinkhole fears of neighbours on Woodbridge street plagued by constant surface water flooding

Naverne Meadows residents; Gabby Ridgway, Alistair Edgar, Sally Harris, Marie Lilley, Hannah Gavin, Pete Whelan, Anna Carr, Alan Tooke, Fiona Greig and Nick and Elizabeth Murphy meet county councillor Caroline Page. PHOTO: Ruth Leach

Frustrations look set to continue for residents of a “constantly flooded” Suffolk street – causing some to anticipate a sinkhole.

Gaby Ridgway, a local resident and retired botanist, showing the blanket weed that has had enough time to seed and populate the accumulated water. PHOTO: Ruth Leach Gaby Ridgway, a local resident and retired botanist, showing the blanket weed that has had enough time to seed and populate the accumulated water. PHOTO: Ruth Leach

The problem has grown worse in Pete Whelan’s 30 years of living in Naverne Meadows, Woodbridge.

“What was once a small patch, now covers half the road,” he said. “It has become particularly bad over the last three or four years.

“The road gets patched up – but the council knows this can only be a temporary solution.”

Alan Tooke, a local resident, who is partially sighted and has to negotiate potholes and puddles on a daily basis. PHOTO: Ruth Leach Alan Tooke, a local resident, who is partially sighted and has to negotiate potholes and puddles on a daily basis. PHOTO: Ruth Leach

Alongside Naverne Meadows runs a brook, which residents believe contributes to the problem when swollen with rainwater.

Anglian Water tests ruled out sewage and drinking water, leading residents to suspect the drains can no longer cope with a combination of over-development, underground springs and low-lying geography. They want highways officials to investigate and consider directing water along a sub-surface trench, or ‘fin drain’, towards a nearby covert.

County councillor Caroline Page, who has been supporting the neighbours’ cause, said: “Until we have a proper look at it, we won’t know the exact cause – but while central government and the county council go on believing in small taxes and divested operations at the expense of in-house staff, it’s the perfect storm of doing more with less.

Malcolm Keeble, returning from his shopping trip, negotiates the water where his car is parked. PHOTO: Ruth Leach Malcolm Keeble, returning from his shopping trip, negotiates the water where his car is parked. PHOTO: Ruth Leach

“Unfortunately for residents, Naverne Meadows is regarded a residential close and will never be a priority for spending. From their point-of-view, it is deeply worrying and unfair.”

Although a cul-de-sac, Naverne Meadows is accessed via a public footpath by pedestrians, including blind resident Alan Tooke.

Sally Harris, resident since 1995, labelled the flooding a “breeding ground for germs”, while Fiona Greig added: “If the drains block any more, the degradation of the road will worsen and we will end up with a sinkhole.”

Flooded area in Naverne Meadows. PHOTO: Ruth Leach Flooded area in Naverne Meadows. PHOTO: Ruth Leach

A council spokesman said: “We are aware of the problems residents experience due to the constant flow of spring water at this location and the disruption being caused to the road surface.

“The road is inspected every six months and localised repairs will be carried out when defects present a hazard for pedestrians.

“This location is also listed on our forward programme of drainage improvements and we will keep the priority of this work under review.”

Caroline Page, Suffolk county councillor, discussing possible solutions with concerned Naverne Street resident, Fiona Greig. PHOTO: Ruth Leach Caroline Page, Suffolk county councillor, discussing possible solutions with concerned Naverne Street resident, Fiona Greig. PHOTO: Ruth Leach

Mr Whelan said the council’s offer of a grit bin may repel black ice, but not year-round flooding.