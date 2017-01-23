Sites for 7,900 new homes in Suffolk Coastal finally agreed as policies judged ‘sound’

Felixstowe - 1,700 new homes will be built in the next 15 years. Archant

Community leaders in east Suffolk will be better equipped to fend off unwanted developments – after their proposed sites for new homes were approved by a planning inspector.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The sites where 7,900 new homes could be built in Suffolk Coastal over the next decade will be enshrined in official policy this month because the district council has been told its plans are “sound” and its development numbers correct following lengthy research, much debate, several public consultation exercises and an inquiry.

The planning inspector made some modifications to the Site Allocations and Area Specific Policies Development Plan and the Felixstowe Peninsula Area Action Plan, but both are now set to be ratified and adopted by the council on Thursday.

It is the end of a long process but means that Sufolk Coastal has now identified sites where housing can be built up to 2027, enabling it to reject those sites where developers may submit planning applications but are felt to be unsuitable, and defend its decisions with confidence at planning inquiries.

The plans also identify future employment allocations as well as other policies relating to town centres, retail, tourism and the natural environment.

Some homes sites identified in the Felixstowe Peninsula Area Action Plan have already been targeted by developers. The inspector has modified the plan to slightly increase the 1,700 new homes to be built.

Tony Fryatt, cabinet member for planning, said the sites identified in both plans will deliver greater levels of growth and development across the district.

He said: “The increased levels of growth will result in higher levels of Community Infrastructure Levy receipts, and New Homes Bonus, which can then be used to provide infrastructure and facilities identified.”