Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk has six weeks to find the £43m needed to go ahead with crossings

PUBLISHED: 17:36 09 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:36 09 October 2018

Overall look of the bridges for the Upper Orwell Crossings from Foster + Partners. Picture: FOSTER+PARTNERS

Overall look of the bridges for the Upper Orwell Crossings from Foster + Partners. Picture: FOSTER+PARTNERS

Archant

There are six weeks left to find the £43m needed to save the Upper Orwell Crossings, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet has heard.

A new study into the costs of building the three new bridges across the Orwell in Ipswich concluded that the cost had gone up from nearly £97m to more than £139m – leaving a multi-million hole that needed to be filled if they could go ahead.

The government has pledged to pay £77m towards the project – but earlier this year Transport Secretary Chris Grayling made it clear during a visit to Ipswich that no more money would be made available for the project.

The county had budgeted to spend just over £19m on the project – and council leader Matthew Hicks told Tuesday’s cabinet meeting that it was not possible to find a further £43m from the council’s own capital reserves.

The county would spend the next six weeks looking for more support from various potential sources before putting the project on the agenda at December’s meeting.

Mr Hicks said: “We will talk to the Department of Transport, to the LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership), to Ipswich Borough Council and to (port owners)ABP in a bid to find this money.”

He added: “We are still committed to the Upper Orwell Crossings project, but we cannot go ahead with this if it means risking the financial stability of the authority as a whole.”

Costs had increased because of delays in starting work – and because the whole scheme proved to be more complex than was originally thought.

Mr Hicks was backed by fellow cabinet members, including Paul West who as cabinet member for Ipswich was trying to steer the project through the council.

He agreed that while the project was vital to regenerate Ipswich town centre, it was more vital that the council was able to function and provide other services.

Ipswich Labour councillor Mandy Gaylard said there were concerns among some local residents on both sides of the river about steps to ease the impact of the crossings.

But Mr Hicks said this was not a debate over the desirability of building the crossings – but over the proposal to discuss it again in December. He said it was just possible that it could be delayed until the first cabinet meeting in 2019.

Topic Tags:

Heavy traffic disruption in Ipswich due to ‘essential’ gas works

17:53 Dominic Moffitt
The junction with Bramford Road on Norwich Road, Ispwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Temporary three-way traffic lights put up on Norwich Road are causing major traffic problems.

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

16:46 Dominic Moffitt
Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Three people have been arrested following a large street fight in Ipswich today close to the Old Cattle Market Bus Station.

Ipswich market traders hope for better times as Cornhill ready to reopen

16:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich Market at Cornhill

Market traders in Ipswich are hoping for a boost in customer numbers when the work on the Cornhill is complete and Princes Street is fully reopened.

Video: Hotel prices soar for 2019 Ed Sheeran gigs – as some fully booked for ENTIRE weekend

16:11 Emily Townsend
Prices for hotel rooms have soared for the Ed Sheeran gig weekend Picture: DANNY HIGGINS PHOTOGRAPHY

Fans of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran face paying as much as four-and-a-half times the usual amount for hotel rooms when he performs his four homecoming gigs next summer.

Suffolk has six weeks to find the £43m needed to go ahead with crossings

17:36 Paul Geater
Overall look of the bridges for the Upper Orwell Crossings from Foster + Partners. Picture: FOSTER+PARTNERS

There are six weeks left to find the £43m needed to save the Upper Orwell Crossings, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet has heard.

What does a 3D productivity and digital media technologist really do all day? We explore a day in the life of an Ipswich man with a very futuristic job

16:08 Jessica Hill
Tom Ranson of the University of Suffolk at the MENTA business show demonstrating a 3D printer

Tom Ranson has worked at University of Suffolk as a technologist within the department of science and technology for the last six years. He is an Intel education ambassador, the only one in higher education in the whole of the UK. This involves encouraging the use of technology and project-based learning in education, and strengthening links between local schools and the University within STEM subjects.

Man caught with drugs during ‘cuckooing’ sting in Ipswich

15:52 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man has pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine after being arrested during a police raid on a suspected ‘cuckooed’ property.

‘We’re delighted so far’ - Three robot medical secretaries introduced at Ipswich Hospital

15:21 Sam Russell
A general view of Ipswich Hospital Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust/PA Wire

Robots are working as medical secretaries alongside human staff at a Suffolk hospital in a first for the NHS, it has emerged.

Guide dog owner felt like she was in ‘horror film’ after dog attacked

14:57 Will Jefford
Emma Free's dog, Ivy at an event at Sailmakers Supermarket. Picture: WARREN PAGE

A mum-of-two whose guide dog has been the victim of four separate attacks in the space of just 18 months has likened each traumatic ordeal to being trapped in a horror film.

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

14:04 Russell Cook
Arrests made follower brawl in Ipswich town centre. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A brawl involving what eyewitnesses reported as 12 people has been broken up by police in the centre of Ipswich.

Most read

Ed Sheeran: final Ipswich date added after overwhelming demand

Ed Sheeran will now be in Ipswich for the whole bank holiday weekend in August. Picture: POMONA

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

Arrests made follower brawl in Ipswich town centre. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video: Revealed – The top five parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich

Parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich - Fonnereau Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Proud’ parents of 17-year-old A140 crash victim write emotional message to ‘angel’ daughter

Shannon Gittings, who died on October 3 in a car crash. PHOTO: Gittings family

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide