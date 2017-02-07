Six places in Suffolk you can go to for an adrenaline thrill, from karting in Kennet to paintballing in Ufford

Try go karting for an adrenaline thrill Archant

Sometimes what you want from a day off is to just lounge around, chill out or at the very most do something calm and relaxing – but other days you’ll want completely the opposite.

There are times when nothing but a pure adrenaline rush will do – so where can you go in Suffolk to get one?

Here’s a list of some places in the county where you can get that kick and satisfy your need for thrills and adventure.

Go Ape Thetford, High Lodge Forest Centre, Santon Downham, Brandon, IP27 0AF

Set amongst towering trees this high ropes course will test your nerves and daring at heights of up to 12 metres. Swings, zipwires, ladders and stirrup crossings will get you from tree to tree (while safely attached to a security wire, of course) with the course taking around two to three hours to complete. The same site also has a junior version for younger children and a segway course if you think your balance is up to it.

Go Ape costs £33 for adults or £25 for children, and there also age and weight restrictions to adhere to. Find out more information here.

Wild Tracks Activity Park, Chippenham Road, Kennett, CB8 7QJ

There’s a whole host of activities to try out here, all with an adrenaline rush. Karting, quad biking and off-road driving are all available, along with things like archery and clay shooting.

Find out more details on all the activities here, including the various prices and booking details.

Wizard Balloons, Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds, IP29 5LU

Whether this counts as an adrenaline rush might depend on your relationship with heights, but there’s no doubt floating through the sky seeing places you’re familiar with from a different angle can be a thrill. From this location you might drift over beautiful Bury St Edmunds or take in some of Suffolk’s picturesque villages such as Lavenham and Long Melford. How far you can see and the distance you travel will depend on the weather!

Prices start at £109 but depend on the time of day. Find out more here.

Mid Anglia Microlights, Brock Road, Beccles

Find out what it’s like to fly one of the smallest aircraft going above the skies of Suffolk and Norfolk. You’re in an open cockpit so you’ll really be able to feel the wind and sensation of soaring through the air.

Prices start from around £135 for a 60 minute trial flight. More details can be found here.

Pleasurewood Hills, Leisure Way, Corton, Lowestoft, NR32 5DZ

Suffolk’s largest theme park with white-knuckle rides to test your nerve. Whether your after the sensation found as you speed along a rollercoaster or the G-force generate by spinning, swinging and rocking on a traditional thrill ride, there’ll probably be something there for you.

Prices are £22 for over 12s and £19 for 11 and under on the gate. Check here for opening times.

Skirmish paintball, Byng Hall Road, Ufford, IP13 6EJ

Form a team and take on all-comers in a paintballing battle. Will you favour a stealthy approach to take out your opposition or are you more of an all-guns-blazing sort of player?

Prices start from £10 and go through to £70, depending how many games you intend on playing or paintballs you want to fire. Find out more here.