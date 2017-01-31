Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Six things you might not know about Ipswich’s Richard Ayoade

13:53 31 January 2017

Would Richard Ayoade make a good Doctor Who?

Would Richard Ayoade make a good Doctor Who?

Archant

He is tipped as a possible Doctor Who, but how much do you know about former St Joseph’s schoolboy Richard Ayoade? Here are six facts of which you might not be aware...

Actor, director and comedian Richard Ayoade returns to St Joseph's College to do a workshop with pupils in 2015.Actor, director and comedian Richard Ayoade returns to St Joseph's College to do a workshop with pupils in 2015.

- Most people will know Richard Ayoade from Channel 4’s The IT Crowd, but did you know he was also in The Vicar of Dibley?

Ayoade appeared as Bernard in a Comic Relief Special entitled the Bishop of Dibley, which also featured Fiona Bruce and Ruth Jones.

- Ayoade has interviewed Andy Murray. His first question to the tennis star was ‘how do you spell your name?’

The interview from 2015 was in aid of the Unicef charity’s Children in Danger Summer Disease Appeal.

Ayoade also asked the current world number one: “What can we do to stop tennis spreading,” to which Murray replied: “Stop showing so many of my matches probably.”

- Richard Ayoade won a BAFTA (British Film and Television Awards) in 2014.

He won the best male performance in a comedy programme for his work on The IT Crowd. He saw off competition from co-star Chris O’Dowd.

Collecting the award, he said: “I’m stupid, but not so stupid as to think this is to do with me. I’m just a kind of membrane through which Graham Linehan [the writer] was able to push his amazing brilliance through, with minimal resistance of my own lack of ability to express emotion in my face.”

- He has been in a Hollywood blockbuster – but never seen it.

He acted alongside Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, and Jonah Hill in The Watch, depicting a group of men fighting off an alien invasion in suburban America. When it was released he was filming The Double, which he directed, and was unable to stay later than 7pm at premieres.

- Last summer Ladbrokes had him at 6/1 odds to be the next Doctor Who after Peter Capaldi.

Working with the Daily Mirror, the betting firm also gave Miranda Hart odds of 8/1.

- He is famously shy, saying it would be ‘sociopathic to regularly do interviews’.

Given the worldwide attention that has focused on every actor who has played The Doctor, continuing long after they end the role, the chances of Ayoade wanting to play the role of the time-travelling alien are perhaps slim.

Vote in our poll on who you think has been the best Doctor Who.

Could former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade be the next Doctor?

Keywords: America

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Orwell Hotel at Felixstowe under new management

3 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe. PHOTO: Contributed

One of Suffolk’s oldest and best-known seaside hotels is under new management – having been taken over by a national hospitality business.

Six things you might not know about Ipswich’s Richard Ayoade

13:53 Chris Shimwell
Would Richard Ayoade make a good Doctor Who?

He is tipped as a possible Doctor Who, but how much do you know about former St Joseph’s schoolboy Richard Ayoade? Here are six facts of which you might not be aware...

Suffolk council taxpayers to pay extra 1p a day in policing precept increase

13:47 Lauren Everitt
Tim Passmore, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner.

Taxpayers will have to pay an extra penny a day after plans to increase the police precept were approved.

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton ‘will contest in full’ charge of assaulting teenage stepdaughter

13:25 Andrew Hirst
Jim Magilton

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton has appeared in court accused of assaulting his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Couple who dishonestly claimed £134,000 in benefits walk free from court

5 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Ivy Duhamel

A Suffolk couple who dishonestly claimed benefits of more than £130,000 over a period of 17 years have walked free from court after a judge decided not to send them straight to prison.

Michelle Burrows charged with stealing pub charity boxes in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Trimley, Tuddenham and Martlesham

12:54 Andrew Hirst
South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A woman has been charged with six charity collection box thefts from pubs in Ipswich, Trimley, Martlesham, Felixstowe and Tuddenham.

Poll: Who is your favourite Doctor Who actor?

31 minutes ago Connor McLoone and Chris Shimwell
William Hartnell, the first Doctor Who.

With former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade a candidate for the next Doctor Who, which has been your favourite of the actors so far to portray the Timelord?

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

10:19 Paul Geater
An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

This is the first glimpse of what the new business park on the site of the former sugar beet factory on the edge of Ipswich could look like.

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

12:03 Tom Potter
Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Suffolk holidaymakers are being advised to invest in a ‘clean air’ sticker if driving to parts of France.

Ipswich man raises £1,000 for ambulance service after heart attack

11:52 Chris Shimwell
Neil and Carol Ayers with Jonathan Needle and others at cheque presentation. Picture by Stephen Waller Photography

Ipswich port worker Neil Ayers suffered a potentially fatal cardiac arrest last year – but now he is donating £1,000 to the ambulance service that saved his life.

Most read

Updated: Police continue search for missing person in Ipswich after helicopter is stood down

Police helicopter

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Michelle Burrows charged with stealing pub charity boxes in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Trimley, Tuddenham and Martlesham

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

Campaigner ‘disappointed’ as Ipswich Foyer housing scheme for young people to close in March

The Ipswich Foyer in Star Lane.

Most commented

East Anglia MEP says he was warned about security threat during visit to Iraq

David C. Bannerman on the front like with Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Iraq. Photo: Matthew Robinson

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Updated: East Anglian Conservative MEP defends Donald Trump’s travel restrictions

Donald Trump has signed an executive order which will see citizens of some Muslim countries banned from the United States

Campaigner ‘disappointed’ as Ipswich Foyer housing scheme for young people to close in March

The Ipswich Foyer in Star Lane.

Radio stations including Town 102 and Dream 100 bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

Town 102 FM has been bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

New multi-storey car park could be built in Ipswich business district

West End Road car park off West End Road
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24