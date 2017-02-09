Smuggler who swallowed 100 packages of cocaine caught at Stansted Airport

Samuel Odinaka Onyekwere Okoye, 38, of Abbey Street, Birmingham, who swallowed 100 packages of cocaine in an attempt to smuggle them into the UK through Stansted Airport has been jailed. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT Archant

A man swallowed 100 packages of cocaine in a bid to smuggle them into the UK through Stansted Airport.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stansted Airport in Essex Stansted Airport in Essex

Samuel Odinaka Onyekwere Okoye, 38, of Abbey Street, Birmingham, flew to the airport from Amsterdam. He was stopped by Border Force officials after arriving shortly after 10.30pm on December 15 last year.

Okoye, a Spanish national, admitted attempting to import a Class A drug. He was jailed for four years and four months at Isleworth Crown Court today.

The drugs had an estimated street value of £100,000.

Taylor Wilson, Border Force assistant director at Stansted Airport, said: “This case shows the extreme lengths smugglers will go to in their attempts to bring Class A drugs into the UK. Okoye was risking his life by swallowing these packages. If just one had split it could have been fatal. While Okoye has escaped with his life, the sentence handed out means the consequences for him are still severe.”