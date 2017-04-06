Snakes and tortoises stolen and owner punched in face in Ipswich

Police are appealing for information after snakes and tortoises were stolen from an outbuilding in Ipswich after the owner was assaulted.

The owner, a man in his 30s, was alerted just before 7.20pm on Monday April 3 by his dogs barking and walked to the outbuilding to investigate where he was punched in the face, fell to the ground and was left dazed.

Thieves had forced their way into the building on Chaucer Road and had stolen two Horsefield tortoises and two Vietnamese Blue Beauty snakes.

One of the tortoises is said to have a large chunk missing from its shell, and the other is described as having distinct pyramid shapes on its shell.

The snakes are described as non-venomous, blue in colour and are between 1ft and 2ft in length.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in this area at the time specified, who may have knowledge of the whereabouts of the animals, or who can provide details of those responsible.

Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference number 26818/17.