Snow falls in Suffolk this morning

Snow in Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds, this morning. Pic: Mark Heath. Archant

Snow has fallen across many parts of Suffolk this morning, with more predicted today.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

E Anglia Today: An icy start, soon clouding over with an area of sleet or snow spreading south, brighter and drier later. A max of 3C pic.twitter.com/0126chZ3w6 — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) January 13, 2017

• A yellow warning for snow in Suffolk and Essex has been issued until Saturday.

• Snow is likely between 6am and 11am today.

Morning #Elmswell #Suffolk no snow but beware it's absolutely freezing❄️ strong breeze feeling minus degrees and cars are frozen solid ❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/zKHRkB1LhT — Laurence (@laurencefrankl3) January 13, 2017

• A yellow warning for ice has been issued for this morning and a yellow warning for wind for most of today.

• The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts and flood warnings across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Snow in Ipswich this morning. Pic: Matt Stott. Snow in Ipswich this morning. Pic: Matt Stott.

Weather forecasters predicted that Suffolk would see snow this morning as well as wintry showers in some areas later in the afternoon. Drivers are being urged to take care on the icy roads.

A light dusting of the white stuff covered parts of west Suffolk, before Stowmarket and Ipswich saw flurries of snow between 8.15am and 8.45am this morning.

Send in your photos of the snow to newsroom@archant.co.uk

Chris Bell, forecaster at Weatherquest, said sleet and snow was expected between about 6am and 9am.

He said the weather was likely to cause disruption on the roads and that drivers on their morning commutes would need to take extra care and allow more time for their journeys.

“Thereafter, the rain and snow comes to an end at 9am or 10am but there could be some wintry showers coming off the North Sea into the afternoon,” he said.

He added there would be high winds throughout the day, particularly in the afternoon, and that the Environment Agency had issued a number of flood warnings and alerts.

Looking ahead over the next few days, he said: “The weekend stays pretty chilly and wintry showers are likely to continue.”