Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Snow showers forecast in Suffolk tonight with chance of settling snow

10:32 09 February 2017

First signs of snow around Cransford. Picture: Allison Balaam

First signs of snow around Cransford. Picture: Allison Balaam

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Snow could be settling across Suffolk tonight as forecasters have warned that sleet and snow will continue into the weekend.

Comment

The county woke up to sleet and rain this morning as temperatures have stalled around 2C (35F), and while forecasters are not expecting any snow to settle during the day they couldn’t rule out the possibility this evening.

James Wilby, forecaster at Weatherquest said: “The risk for the day is mostly cold with temperatures of around 2-3C into the afternoon.

“There’s still the chance of light snow showers in the area in the afternoon.

“With slightly colder air coming in it could be some light snow showers overnight – we are talking about a centimetre at most and probably more likely in the eastern parts of the county around five miles in land of the coast.”

Forecasters said that on Friday they were expecting one or two isolated snow showers but that the greatest chance of more snow and sleet is tonight.

“On Saturday we have got a bit of a wintry mix with a high chance of rain, sleet and snow and highs of around 3-4C [39F],” Mr Wilby said.

“It’s on a bit of a knife edge and there is a possibility of snow in the west part of the region but it’s a low risk of seeing snow on Saturday.

“It’s not out of the question but we are not expecting any disruption.”

While the next few days are looking cold and wintry, Weatherquest has said it is looking milder from Sunday and into next week.

Mr Wilby added: “We go into Sunday looking mostly dry and generally turning milder into the week.

“By Wednesday we are up to double figures and gradually turning milder.”

For further weather updates check back on our websites, social media channels and app.

If you have a picture of the sleet, snow or wintry weather, please submit here or email to this address.

Keywords: snow weather

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

11:17 Matt Reason

The Clarkes of Walsham outlet at Jimmy’s Farm, Wherstead, Ipswich, was ram raided last night – becoming the seventh shop to be targeted in two days.

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

08:46 Emily Townsend and Colin Adwent
A police cordon in place at Ancaster Road after a stabbing

Detectives investigating a stabbing in Ipswich have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Snow showers forecast in Suffolk tonight with chance of settling snow

10:32 Jason Noble
First signs of snow around Cransford. Picture: Allison Balaam

Snow could be settling across Suffolk tonight as forecasters have warned that sleet and snow will continue into the weekend.

Felixstowe beach hut owners tell their stories of their beloved seaside retreats

53 minutes ago Lynne Mortimer
Small spaces of seaside happiness

Beach hut owners in Felixstowe are distressed by Suffolk Coastal District Council’s plans to put up rental and administration fees on the huts which, they say, will make the cost prohibitive and force them to sell the huts they have loved, looked after and made their own – over many decades in some cases.

Roads minister John Hayes to see dangers of A12 near Suffolk/Essex border

11:22 Paul Geater
The A12 near East Bergholt is a notorious accident blackspot.

Roads minister John Hayes has accepted an invitation to visit one of the most notorious accident blackspots in the region to see what needs to be done to make it safer.

Oak tree planted in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in remembrance of Battle of Britain

11:13 Jason Noble
Ipswich mayor Roger Fern planting the oak tree in Christchurch Park in remembrance of those who served in the Battle of Britain. Picture: David Miller

More than 40 people gathered at Christchurch Park’s war memorial last week for the planting of an oak tree in remembrance for those who served in the Battle of Britain.

Young people in Sudbury take care home residents to the theatre

10 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
A group of young volunteers arranged for four disabled women from a Sudbury care home to see their school musical. Picture: TONY GEARING

Care home residents in Sudbury have had their first night out in a year thanks to a young-people’s charity.

Public meeting backs plans for new village hall for Melton – costing up to £1.2m

10:45 Tom Potter
Plans for a new village hall in Melton, by Hoopers Architects

Proposals for a new village hall to be built on a playing field in Melton, near Woodbridge, have been given public support.

Team GB Olympian Dominic King leads sports session at Ipswich High School for Girls

10:39 Jason Noble
Olympic athlete Dominic King leading sports sessions at Ipswich High School for Girls. Picture: Sarah Mann

Youngsters at Ipswich High School for Girls welcomed an inspirational visitor at the school on Wednesday, February 8 as Olympic athlete Dominic King led a series of sports sessions.

Arrest made after short police chase ends with crash in Ipswich

1 minute ago Matt Reason
Bridge Street, Ipswich

Bridge Street in Ipswich reopened at around 7am today after a late-night police chase ended with a crash.

Most read

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

A police cordon in place at Ancaster Road after a stabbing

Man in 30s has died after A12 lorry crash at Witham

The lorry which veered off the A12 and crashed below a bridge. Photo: Erin Bristow

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

Arrest made after short police chase ends with crash in Ipswich

Bridge Street, Ipswich

A12 re-opens northbound at Witham after lorry ‘falls from bridge’

The view from the bridge on top of the A12 where the lorry veered off and crashed.

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Most commented

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

A police cordon in place at Ancaster Road after a stabbing

Opinion: Today sees the start of the 2017 campaign for votes for Suffolk County Council

What will the new county council make-up look like after May?

1,100 homes, country park, shops and sports facilities approved at Henley Gate, Ipswich

Visitors studying the Henley Gate plans at an exhibition at Ipswich Sport Club. Photo: SIMON PARKER

100 Barbour and Schoffel jackets stolen during ram raid at Jimmy’s Farm

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24