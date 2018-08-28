Kesgrave High School’s sports teams gifted new kit by Suffolk charity

Kesgrave High School pupils show off their new sports kits with Karen Cornforth from Total Football and Stuart Young and Charles Rayworth from SPARK Picture: KESGRAVE HIGH SCHOOL Archant

Kesgrave High School’s sports teams now ‘look as good as they perform’ thanks to a generous donation by a Suffolk charity.

Sports , Amenities, Recreation in Kesgrave (SPARK), a charity based in the town, have supplied new kits to the school’s football, netball and basketball teams.

Head of PE Stuart Simmons said: “We have enjoyed a lots of local, regional and even national success in recent years so we are thrilled that out teams now look as good as they perform. All out school performers have commented on how good the kit looks.”

Charles Rayworth, SPARK chairman, said the charity ensured all money raised at the 2nd Stop charity shop went to community projects.

He said: “We are very pleased to be involved with KHS by helping to provide sports kit and a second project that it still ongoing to provide sensory equipment for pupils with special education need and disabilities.”