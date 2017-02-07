Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Spate of break-ins in Ravenswood area of Ipswich

10:00 08 February 2017

Police investigate spate of burglaries

Police investigate spate of burglaries

Police are investigating after a spate of overnight break-ins on the Ravenswood development in Ipswich.

Comment

Officers say sometime between 1am and 1.30am yesterday a garage in Wyvern Road was burgled.

Tools, an extension lead and a bike were removed. However, the bike was left next to the garage door.

At 1.30am police were called about someone breaking into a car in Wyvern Road. The offender rode off on a bicycle towards Martinet Green.

The tools and extension lead from the garage burglary were found beside the car.

At around 8.15pm on Monday a window of a property in Ravenswood Avenue was forced open. It happened after an earlier burglary in the same road between 5.30pm and 8.20pm

Attempts were made to force the rear patio door, but entry was gained by forcing a rear ground floor window.

A search of the master bedroom was made. However police were initially unsure whether anything was stolen.

Spate of break-ins in Ravenswood area of Ipswich

10:00 Colin Adwent
Police investigate spate of burglaries

Police are investigating after a spate of overnight break-ins on the Ravenswood development in Ipswich.

Have you signed up yet? Registration now open for Suffolk’s Alton Water Run 2017

12 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Hundreds of runners of all ages took part in the Alton Water Run last year. It will return on Sunday May 7 in 2017

A Suffolk MP is to help hundreds of runners mark the tenth anniversary of the Alton Water Run this summer.

Man given community order for assault in Ipswich kebab shop

08:53 Colin Adwent
A view of Dogs Head Street from the Cattle Market

A late night kebab shop dispute led to a man ending up soaked in blood on the fast food restaurant’s floor, a court heard.

Train operator Greater Anglia sets out 10-point plea for track upgrades

10:36 Annabelle Dickson
A Greater Anglia train

A 10-point rail upgrade plan for East Anglia has been set out by one of the region’s rail operators with a warning cash needs to be found if the full benefits of new trains are to be enjoyed.

Complaint after Otley man waits four hours for ambulance ‘screaming in pain’ with broken hip

09:51 Gemma Mitchell
Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.

A 79-year-old cancer patient was left lying on the floor for four hours waiting for an ambulance after he fell at his home, his family has claimed.

Service stations in Hadleigh, Woolpit and Capel St Mary all broken into overnight

09:49 Chris Shimwell
Police tape at the Woolpit service station, which has a Costcutter and Murco fuel garage. The Costcutter was broken into overnight on 7/2/17-8/2/17. Picture by Matt Reason

Service stations across Suffolk were targeted overnight in a series of break-ins and ram raids.

Take a look at our list of places to visit in Essex over February half-term

10:53 Edmund Crosthwaite
An elephant at Colchester Zoo. By Paul Burns.

With half-term fast approaching it’s time to start planning how to keep your children occupied during the week-long break.

Month of night work to begin in Queen Street, Ipswich, from Thursday

09:00 Jason Noble
Redevelopment in Queen Street in Ipswich.

Night working will begin in Queen Street, Ipswich, from Thursday alongside existing work during the day, Suffolk County Council has said.

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

06:03 Jason Noble
The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

The East of England Co-op has unveiled big regeneration plans in Ipswich – with the firm revealing that a failed bid by Sports Direct for its Carr Street site has paved the way for a new school.

Chinese State Circus coming to Chantry Park, Ipswich from April 4-9

10:50 Gemma Mitchell
Chinese State Circus on a previous visit to Trinity Park on the outskirts of Ipswich. Photograph: Simon Parker.

A circus featuring world-class acrobats, aerial artistes and jugglers is coming to Ipswich.

Most read

Family run off-licence in Ipswich to close its doors after 40 years at the heart of community

Family run business, S.Kunnan Singh and Sons on Cauldwell Hall Road in Ipswich is closing after 40 years. L-R Hajara Singh,Sarnakt Singh, Nishan Singh, Mann Singh and Sukhbhag Singh.

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Service stations in Hadleigh, Woolpit and Capel St Mary all broken into overnight

Police tape at the Woolpit service station, which has a Costcutter and Murco fuel garage. The Costcutter was broken into overnight on 7/2/17-8/2/17. Picture by Matt Reason

Man given community order for assault in Ipswich kebab shop

A view of Dogs Head Street from the Cattle Market

Complaint after Otley man waits four hours for ambulance ‘screaming in pain’ with broken hip

Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.

Meet Ipswich midwife Carly Welham who has given birth to her second set of twins

Carly and James Welham with twins, Jude and Florence at their home in Harkstead.

Most commented

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Train operator Greater Anglia sets out 10-point plea for track upgrades

A Greater Anglia train

Month of night work to begin in Queen Street, Ipswich, from Thursday

Redevelopment in Queen Street in Ipswich.

Framework for future growth of Ipswich moves a step forward

Grafton House.

Family run off-licence in Ipswich to close its doors after 40 years at the heart of community

Family run business, S.Kunnan Singh and Sons on Cauldwell Hall Road in Ipswich is closing after 40 years. L-R Hajara Singh,Sarnakt Singh, Nishan Singh, Mann Singh and Sukhbhag Singh.

Complaint after Otley man waits four hours for ambulance ‘screaming in pain’ with broken hip

Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24