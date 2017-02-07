Spate of break-ins in Ravenswood area of Ipswich

Police are investigating after a spate of overnight break-ins on the Ravenswood development in Ipswich.

Officers say sometime between 1am and 1.30am yesterday a garage in Wyvern Road was burgled.

Tools, an extension lead and a bike were removed. However, the bike was left next to the garage door.

At 1.30am police were called about someone breaking into a car in Wyvern Road. The offender rode off on a bicycle towards Martinet Green.

The tools and extension lead from the garage burglary were found beside the car.

At around 8.15pm on Monday a window of a property in Ravenswood Avenue was forced open. It happened after an earlier burglary in the same road between 5.30pm and 8.20pm

Attempts were made to force the rear patio door, but entry was gained by forcing a rear ground floor window.

A search of the master bedroom was made. However police were initially unsure whether anything was stolen.