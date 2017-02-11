Overcast

‘Spirit of Kenya’ project at Rose Hill Primary School, Ipswich

07:00 11 February 2017

Primary school children have studied the culture and history of Kenya – and raised hundreds of pounds for a charity which helps poor communities in the country.

A ‘Spirit of Kenya’ week was held at Rose Hill Primary School in Ipswich, in support of Education Exchange. The charity helps educate those living in disadvantaged, rural areas of Southern Kenya, relieves poverty and improves health care.

Pupils learnt about life in Kenya, including art and poetry, its geography, and enjoyed music and dance workshops. They also raised £600 for the charity by selling baked goods and crafts to parents.

Their Kenya work is on display around the school, based in Derby Road.

Headteacher Linda Hatcher said their “rich and exciting” curriculum challenges children.

She said: “Our year-long project on Kenya is broadening horizons and creating a deep interest and curiosity in the world around us.

“The children are discovering for themselves the many similarities between ourselves and the communities in Kenya.”

