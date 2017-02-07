Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sport is beset by unintended consequences - Beckham and the boot and now Shapovalov and the shot

06:00 07 February 2017

Umpire Arnaud Gabas, of France, holds his face after being hit by a ball during first-round Davis Cup tennis match action between Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Britain's Kyle Edmund. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Umpire Arnaud Gabas, of France, holds his face after being hit by a ball during first-round Davis Cup tennis match action between Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Britain's Kyle Edmund. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Davis cup player Denis Shapovalov this week said he was “incredibly ashamed and embarrassed” after his default for hitting the umpire in the eye with a ball.

Comment
It's not true that lightning never strikes twice... this picture of lightning over Norfolk is by Jeremy PodolskiIt's not true that lightning never strikes twice... this picture of lightning over Norfolk is by Jeremy Podolski

The 17-year-old was trailing Britain’s Kyle Edmund by two sets and had just been broken in the third set when he smashed a ball in anger that struck the match official.

It was clearly not intentional from the Wimbledon junior champion but, with Gabas in obvious pain, tie referee Brian Earley had no choice but to halt the match and leave Britain the victors.

An emotional Shapovalov, who was playing in only his second Davis Cup tie, said: “I went back and spoke to the umpire afterwards and apologised directly to him.

“Luckily he was okay but obviously it’s unacceptable behaviour from me. I feel incredibly ashamed and embarrassed and I just feel awful for letting my team down, for letting my country down, for acting in a way that I would never want to act.

Canada's Denis Shapovalov covers his head with a towel as he leaves after his Davis Cup a match was declared forfeited by umpire Arnaud Gabas, of France. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)Canada's Denis Shapovalov covers his head with a towel as he leaves after his Davis Cup a match was declared forfeited by umpire Arnaud Gabas, of France. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

“I can promise that’s the last time I will do anything like that. I’m going to learn from this and try to move past it.”

It was a proper apology from the teenager who, while he will never be allowed to forget the incident (see the World Wide Web, all TV channels, newspapers etc) looks to be on a steep learning curve to a fabulous career in tennis.

Tennis is known for its divos, I use the masculine of diva because the names that spring to mind here are the young McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Nastase etc

Last week, we were reminded of another famous occasion involving former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and David Beckham. Famously a boot hit Beckham above the eye after his angry manager kicked a boot. Beckham explained that Ferguson had kicked at a pile of Man U kit – shirts and shorts etc – and there had been a boot underneath which flew the footballer.

Madonna fell on stage while performing at the 2015 Brit Awards. The singer, who carried on with the number, revealed at the time that she could not bring herself to watch footage of the moment. (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)Madonna fell on stage while performing at the 2015 Brit Awards. The singer, who carried on with the number, revealed at the time that she could not bring herself to watch footage of the moment. (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Beckham joked he knew it was unintentional because he’d seen Ferguson kick a ball in training!

With apologies to BBC boffin quiz Only Connect, last week, I should also mention footballer Svein Grøndalen’s moose injury (it appeared on one of the questions). Norway defender went for a jog in the woods and collided with a moose, whereupon he rolled down a hill and got a cut on the leg which forced him to withdraw from an international fixture against Finland. The same quiz question included the nasty accident sustained by Man U goalkeeper Alex Stepney in 1975 when he dislocated his jaw while shouting at his defenders during a match against Birmingham.

It was widely reported that, while he was playing for Everton, former Ipswich and England goalkeeper Richard Wright was ruled out of the Toffees’ FA Cup fourth-round replay at Chelsea after suffering a freak injury during the warm-up. He fell over a sign that warned him not to practise in the goalmouth, suffering a twisted ankle.

Sometimes it’s just not funny. Michael Stensgaard The Danish goalkeeper was forced to retire after suffering a shoulder injury when he attempted to fold an ironing board... we are often told most accidents happen in the home.

Steve Tyler of Aerosmith injured at a gig in the line of duty (Joel Ryan/PA Wire)Steve Tyler of Aerosmith injured at a gig in the line of duty (Joel Ryan/PA Wire)

However safety conscious we are, there is always the chance of a freak accident that will defy all the safety guidance. But then, that’s life. If we were to avoid all harm we would wear high-vis vests, padded clothing, safety helmet and work boots... and not venture out of the house. But some professions lend themselves to more widely viewed accidents.

We should not forget that well-worn adage: “Lightning never strikes twice.” Spare a thought for American park ranger Roy Sullivan. He worked in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia and was struck by lightning on seven different occasions and survived all of them... he died of a gunshot wound in 1983.

Unintended consequences:

• In 2009 Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler danced off the stage while on a runway during a performance of Love in an Elevator. He injureed his head, neck, and shoulders in the fall.

A plaster over the injured left eyebrow of Manchester United mid-fielder David Beckham in February 2003 February 19, 2003, after a dressing room bust-up saw Sir Alex accidentally kick a football boot into Beckham's face, cutting him above the eye.A plaster over the injured left eyebrow of Manchester United mid-fielder David Beckham in February 2003 February 19, 2003, after a dressing room bust-up saw Sir Alex accidentally kick a football boot into Beckham's face, cutting him above the eye.

• Two years ago TV viewers saw Madonna fall backwards down a flight of steps during a performance at the Brits. The singer had been performing her new single Living for Love when the cape she was wearing appeared to get caught up in one of her dancers, causing her to tumble. The pop diva brushed herself off and continued with the rest of her song.

• According to virginmedia.com actress Hilary Swank was filming the romance P.S. I Love when co-star Gerard Butler accidentally twanged a suspender at her which gave her a gash above her eye. “I had a perfect suspender-clip mark on my forehead, with the little teeth in it,” Swank said.

• Actor Ben Stiller was bitten on the chin by Jennifer Aniston’s ferret while shooting Along Came Polly.

• Perhaps the most ironic injury was Brad Pitt’s torn Achilles tendon... which he accidentally inmjured while playing the part of the legendary Greek hero, Achilles. The actor is reported to have commented: “It’s sad, it’s stupid, but it’s true. It’s so wrong. It’s such a bad headline.”

Keywords: BBC United Kingdom Norway Birmingham Manchester Ipswich

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

06:03 Jason Noble
The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

The East of England Co-op has unveiled big regeneration plans in Ipswich – with the firm revealing that a failed bid by Sports Direct for its Carr Street site has paved the way for a new school.

Complaint after Otley man waits four hours for ambulance ‘screaming in pain’ with broken hip

06:00 Gemma Mitchell
Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.

A 79-year-old cancer patient was left lying on the floor for four hours waiting for an ambulance after he fell at his home, his family has claimed.

Breaking News: Service stations in Hadleigh, Woolpit and Capel St Mary all broken into overnight

07:02 Chris Shimwell
Lady Lane service station, in Hadleigh. Pictured in 2013

Service stations across Suffolk were targeted overnight in a series of break-ins.

“It’s time to put some Fairtrade in your break” during Fairtrade Fortnight

36 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Mayor Roger Fern with Elaine Coltham and volunteers at Ipswich's Fairtrade shop. Photo by Lucy Taylor Photography

“It’s time to put Fairtrade in your break” - that’s what campaigners are asking people in Ipswich to do as the town celebrates Fairtrade Fortnight at the end of the month.

Opinion: Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey: I fully accept Brexit vote

06:29 Brad Jones
Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey and Southwold Mayor, Melanie Tucker, meeting with Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Jane Ellison, to press the case over the substantial increase in business rates set for Southwold High Street.

The House of Commons is set to approve the short Bill which gives the Prime Minister the authority to notify the EU that the UK is leaving, by triggering Article 50, writes Therese Coffey, Suffolk Coastal MP.

Opinion: The story of a table which has had a chequered life

06:10 David Henshall
Princes Street, Ipswich, in the 1950s - where the former Frasers store was based and from where the table was bought

In April, the little round coffee table will have followed my “struggle and strife” and me around for 65 years, writes David Henshall.

Framework for future growth of Ipswich moves a step forward

Yesterday, 22:21 Adam Howlett
Grafton House.

Proposals outlining the future growth of Ipswich will now go before the Borough Council’s full council after the executive gave it the green light.

Updated: Man accused of Weybread double murder had gambling debts, Ipswich Crown Court told

Yesterday, 20:30 Jane Hunt
Peter and Sylvia Stuart

A former asylum seeker with gambling debts murdered a Suffolk couple he had been told were millionaires, it has been alleged.

Family run off-licence in Ipswich to close its doors after 40 years at the heart of community

Yesterday, 20:20 Adam Howlett
Family run business, S.Kunnan Singh and Sons on Cauldwell Hall Road in Ipswich is closing after 40 years. L-R Hajara Singh,Sarnakt Singh, Nishan Singh, Mann Singh and Sukhbhag Singh.

A family run off-licence and grocers in Ipswich is closing its doors for good after 40 years trading in the town.

Inquest for mentally-ill Ipswich man hears of ‘balancing act’ in supporting ‘hard to reach’ patients

Yesterday, 18:42 Andrew Hirst
David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

The death of a mentally-ill Suffolk man has raised questions about whether patients’ independence should be protected to the detriment of their own physical wellbeing.

Most read

Family run off-licence in Ipswich to close its doors after 40 years at the heart of community

Family run business, S.Kunnan Singh and Sons on Cauldwell Hall Road in Ipswich is closing after 40 years. L-R Hajara Singh,Sarnakt Singh, Nishan Singh, Mann Singh and Sukhbhag Singh.

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Meet Ipswich midwife Carly Welham who has given birth to her second set of twins

Carly and James Welham with twins, Jude and Florence at their home in Harkstead.

Breaking News: Service stations in Hadleigh, Woolpit and Capel St Mary all broken into overnight

Lady Lane service station, in Hadleigh. Pictured in 2013

Complaint after Otley man waits four hours for ambulance ‘screaming in pain’ with broken hip

Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.

Former Town star Kieron Dyer feels Ipswich have struck upon a Premier League strikeforce

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal to take Town 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading clash at the weekend

Most commented

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Complaint after Otley man waits four hours for ambulance ‘screaming in pain’ with broken hip

Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.

Poll: 1 in 5 Suffolk children have seen violent images online, reports new survey

Primary school pupils are learning to stay safe online as part of Safer Internet Day.

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt told mental health Panorama was “shocking and disgusting”

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Video: Doughnut delight as new Krispy Kreme opens in Ipswich’s Buttermarket Centre

The new Krispy Kreme team at the opening of the store in the Buttermarket Centre. Photograph: Lucy Taylor Photography.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24