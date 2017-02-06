Springfield Follies venture down rabbit hole for Alice in Wonderland panto
15:05 06 February 2017
Archant
An amateur drama group took audiences on a fantasy-filled adventure based on a classic tale populated by curious characters spouting absurd verse.
The Springfield Follies completed a five-show run of Alice in Wonderland at Kesgrave Community Centre with a matinee and evening performance.
This year’s panto presentation was written and directed by Cathy Ransom.
The Springfield Follies have been in existence for almost seven decades – performing an annual pantomime, variety show and tailored performances for hire.
They rehearse once a week in Ipswich, with a break over the summer months, and make donations each year in support of local charities, including the 2nd Stop charity shop, in Kesgrave, and the Rural Coffee Caravan.
The Follies have also entertained visitors to Woodbridge’s Mammoth Christmas Street Fair.
Learn more at springfieldfollies.org.uk.