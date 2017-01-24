SPS calls on EDF to change Sizewell C plans to ‘avert environmental desecration’

A leading heritage charity says the current proposals for the Sizewell C nuclear power station “threaten environmental damage on an unprecedented scale” in east Suffolk.

The Suffolk Preservation Society (SPS) believes that the project will have major implications for the special qualities of the AONB and and a permanent road crossing over the Sizewell Marshes and the workers’ campus will destroy the tranquillity and remote character of the area.

SPS director Fiona Cairns believes that “on balance what is being proposed during the construction phase of Sizewell C would threaten environmental damage on an unprecedented scale across a wide range of highly sensitive locations”.

She added: “We must ensure that a lasting legacy for Suffolk is delivered in return for hosting this Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project.

“It is time for EDF to deliver a lasting solution and avert environmental desecration.”

The society, which describes the latest consultation as “woefully inadequate”, also voiced concerns over traffic impact on villages, and is calling for an enhanced rail/sea strategy that reduces the movement of goods and people by road to safeguard the qualities of affected communities.

It also fears the industrialising effect of the proposals will impact on historic buildings across a wide area including Leiston Abbey, a grade I listed building and scheduled monument.

The possible demolition of the grade II listed Post Office at Farnham and the impact of the workers’ campus on the setting of the Upper Abbey Farm at Eastbridge are just a few of the many listed buildings it fears will be harmed by the project.

EDF Energy has said that it will listen to all submissions from the Stage 2 consultation and take the comments on board as it finalises its plans. The consultation is set to close on February 3.