St Joseph’s College in Ipswich marks Chinese New Year with spectacular paper dragon

St Joseph’s College in Ipswich has welcomed in the Chinese New Year with a special assembly led by the school’s Chinese students.

Saturday, January 28 marks the Year of the Rooster, and the independent school heralded in the occasion with a performance of a special four-hands piano recital, inspirational readings and traditional dances.

An elaborate paper dragon was crafted for the occasion which circled the school’s chapel before heading into the prep school to surprise younger pupils during their lessons.

Danielle Clarke, principal of St Joseph’s College, said the school enjoyed a rich cultural mix which meant marking global festivals important.

She added: “The Chinese members of our boarding community are a long way from home for the most important festival in the Chinese calendar.

The paper dragon with prep school pupils at St Joseph's College in Ipswich during the school's Chinese New Year celebrations The paper dragon with prep school pupils at St Joseph's College in Ipswich during the school's Chinese New Year celebrations

“It is wonderful that they recreate the celebration so vibrantly here and introduce their school friends to these colourful traditions.

“We wish them all a very Happy New Year!”