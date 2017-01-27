Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

St Joseph’s College in Ipswich marks Chinese New Year with spectacular paper dragon

13:19 27 January 2017

The paper dragon with prep school pupils at St Joseph's College in Ipswich during the school's Chinese New Year celebrations

The paper dragon with prep school pupils at St Joseph's College in Ipswich during the school's Chinese New Year celebrations

Archant

St Joseph’s College in Ipswich has welcomed in the Chinese New Year with a special assembly led by the school’s Chinese students.

Comment
St Joseph's College in Ipswich celebrated the Chinese New Year with a special assemblySt Joseph's College in Ipswich celebrated the Chinese New Year with a special assembly

Saturday, January 28 marks the Year of the Rooster, and the independent school heralded in the occasion with a performance of a special four-hands piano recital, inspirational readings and traditional dances.

An elaborate paper dragon was crafted for the occasion which circled the school’s chapel before heading into the prep school to surprise younger pupils during their lessons.

Danielle Clarke, principal of St Joseph’s College, said the school enjoyed a rich cultural mix which meant marking global festivals important.

She added: “The Chinese members of our boarding community are a long way from home for the most important festival in the Chinese calendar.

The paper dragon with prep school pupils at St Joseph's College in Ipswich during the school's Chinese New Year celebrationsThe paper dragon with prep school pupils at St Joseph's College in Ipswich during the school's Chinese New Year celebrations

“It is wonderful that they recreate the celebration so vibrantly here and introduce their school friends to these colourful traditions.

“We wish them all a very Happy New Year!”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

‘Postcode lottery’ for psychosis mental health support in Suffolk and Norfolk

45 minutes ago nick carding nicholas.carding@archant.co.uk
Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG headquarters, Rushbrook House.

How fast you receive treatment after experiencing psychosis will soon depend on whether you live in Norfolk or Suffolk.

Man killed in blast on board Manhattan Bridge ship in Felixstowe named as Celso Banas

12:57 Emily Townsend
Manhattan Bridge container ship docked at Felixstowe port, were a boiler backfired in the engine room killing a crew member, 2017

A crewman who died after a boiler exploded on a ship as it was docking at Felixstowe last Friday has been named.

Face-to-face service still valued, says building society boss ahead of Woodbridge branch move

14:18 Tom Potter tom.potter@archant.co.uk
Richard Norrington, chief executive of Ipswich Building Society

Face-to-face banking is to remain a key part of customer service when a building society branch moves to larger surroundings in Woodbridge this summer, according to the group’s new chief executive.

Video: ‘Brave’ neighbour tried to save woman from fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

12:14 Matt Stott
The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

A “brave” neighbour desperately tried to rescue a woman who died after a bungalow fire in Ipswich last night.

Pioneering merger of Suffolk Coastal and Waveney likely to be copied across country

14:13 RICHARD CORNWELL richard.cornwell@archant.co.uk
Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring and Waveney leader Colin Law shake hands after both district councils agreed to merge to form the largest district in the country. PHOTO: Contributed

Community leaders in east Suffolk expect others to follow suit after formally agreeing to merge two councils to create a “super district’, the largest in the country

St Joseph’s College in Ipswich marks Chinese New Year with spectacular paper dragon

13:19 Jason Noble
The paper dragon with prep school pupils at St Joseph's College in Ipswich during the school's Chinese New Year celebrations

St Joseph’s College in Ipswich has welcomed in the Chinese New Year with a special assembly led by the school’s Chinese students.

Serial Woodbridge disqualified driver jailed after getting behind wheel while banned again

11:29 Colin Adwent
South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

A serial disqualified driver has been jailed for 10 weeks after police caught him behind the wheel again when banned.

Ipswich drink-driver in a Fiat Punto is banned for 18 months

10:51 Colin Adwent
The Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

An Ipswich drink-driver has been banned from the road after being caught behind the wheel while twice the legal limit.

Inspire Suffolk gets £2,898 Ipswich Borough Council grant for classroom revamp

12:20 Jason Noble
Inspire Suffolk's main entrance in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich. Pic: Inspire Suffolk

Inspire Suffolk has secured funding of £2,898 from Ipswich Borough Council to overhaul its classroom for youngsters who are not in education, employment or training (NEETs).

A14 westbound partially closed at Coddenham after car and lorry crash

09:34 Jason Noble
Police were called to the scene of an accident.

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A14 in Coddenham this morning.

Most read

Video: ‘Brave’ neighbour tried to save woman from fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

Breaking News: Serious bungalow fire near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

Emergency services at the scene of the house fire in Ipswich

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Practice manager who stole over £265k from Ipswich’s Burlington Road surgery back in court

Caryl Heath outside the Burlington Road Surgery in Ipswich. PIC RICHARD SNASDELL

Ipswich Argos employee attempted steal iPhone 7 in Paw Patrol lunchbox

Argos Extra at the Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich

Serial Woodbridge disqualified driver jailed after getting behind wheel while banned again

South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

Most commented

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

Will the growth of Ipswich lead to more traffic congestion?

From Ed Sheeran to Bill Wyman – how well do you know Suffolk’s pop star royalty?

Ed Sheeran

Opinion: Ben Gummer: We should celebrate good news on childcare

We should celebrate our high standards of early years childcare, says Ben Gummer. Photo: PA

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Opinion: Is it time for Ipswich Museum to shut its doors and move to a new site?

Is it time to rethink Ipswich Museum's future?

Inspire Suffolk gets £2,898 Ipswich Borough Council grant for classroom revamp

Inspire Suffolk's main entrance in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich. Pic: Inspire Suffolk
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24