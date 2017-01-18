Partly Cloudy

Stand-off in Crowfield with man believed to have been armed is resolved peacefully

16:41 18 January 2017

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

A stand-off with a man believed to be armed in Crowfield which has been ongoing since 11.15pm on Monday has been resolved peacefully, police have said.

5 Comments

Officers were called on Monday night to a home in Stone Street, after concerns were raised about the welfare of a man.

Armed officer, dog units and a police helicopter were rushed to the scene, with a heavy police presence continuing throughout yesterday and last night, until this afternoon.

At around 3.30pm, the 42-year-old man came out of the house where he was detained by officers.

He has been arrested on suspicion of making threats and possession of a firearm, and is now being questioned by police.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “Police have recovered at least one firearm so far as searches of the property continue.”

Officers are expecting to re-open Stone Street at around 5pm where traffic will be able to flow freely once again, having been in a state of lockdown since Monday night.

5 comments

  • That helicopter came in useful then! Still, when you need to get in your flying hours to claim your flying pay it all counts... At least the dog unit had a bit of a jolly in the country. Can't fault them for bringing in Fido and Patch - I'm all for intelligence-led operations...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    cthulu

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • firearm recovered - in working order? rounds recovered? waspie why don't YOU give the police a hug? (on your knees probably).

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    cthulu

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Anon- oh yeah... we can really believe the police can't we? LOL!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    cthulu

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • How can this be? Cthulu was very clear when he told us all the man did not have a weapon! Idiot.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Anon

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Got to get in before cthulu....well done boys...interesting.. a firearm recovered. Go home and give the kids a hug.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    waspie

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

M&S Foodhall in Martlesham Heath is set to expand

14:44 Adam Howlett
Grand Opening of M&S Simply Food at Martlesham back in 2013

Marks & Spencer is expanding its food store in Martlesham Heath - adding nearly two thirds more shopping space to the food hall.

People must take heed of flood warnings, Prime Minister says after Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex was put on high alert

17:53 Annabelle Dickson
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2017. See PA story POLITICS PMQs May. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

People must take flood warnings seriously, the Prime Minister has said after the region was put on high alert over a tidal surge last week.

Poll: Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

13:57 Mark Heath
Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

This morning, in the wake of the most humiliating night in Ipswich Town’s history, we ask - is it time for boss Mick McCarthy to go?

Gallery: Needham Market railway redwood is being felled after 150 years due to damage to Cattle Tunnel

15:41 Matt Reason
150-year-old Redwood tree above Needham Market Cattle Tunnel is being felled by Network Rail due to damage to tunnel

A 150-year-old tree which has towered above a Suffolk railway line for decades will be no more by the end of this week

Fewer visit region’s museums in 2016

15:30 Paul Geater
Work has been carried out at Christchurch Mansion - hidden by this huge photograph.

The number of visitors to the council-owned museums in Ipswich and Colchester fell significantly last year.

Government likely to be asked to approve Suffolk Coastal-Waveney merger

16:40 Richard Cornwell
East Suffolk House - Suffolk Coastal's new HQ at Melton, named in anticipation of the merger with Waveney

Community leaders will decide next week whether to create one, large “super district” delivering services to people in east Suffolk – and ask the Government to approve the project.

East Anglian fruit and veg growers urged the government to act now to stop migrants leaving the UK post-Brexit

16:14 Annabelle Dickson
Migrant workers are employed within many sectors across the East of England - pictured are migrant workers employed in the rural/farming sector. MMP Cambridge (Masons)

A new system should be put in place now to recruit migrant workers from across the world to pick East Anglia’s fruit and vegetables, MPs have been told.

Rent fall could force drop in council repairs

14:13 Paul Geater
Ipswich has been building more council houses over recent years.

Council house rents across Ipswich are set to fall by 1% from April as part of a government scheme to reduce the cost of social housing.

Cost of dualling A120 in Essex could cost as much as £825million

17:51 Michael Steward
A120 at Marks Tey

A potential new dualled A120 route between Braintree and Marks Tey will cost between £475million and £825m, it was announced yesterday.

