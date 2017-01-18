Stand-off in Crowfield with man believed to have been armed is resolved peacefully

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

A stand-off with a man believed to be armed in Crowfield which has been ongoing since 11.15pm on Monday has been resolved peacefully, police have said.

Officers were called on Monday night to a home in Stone Street, after concerns were raised about the welfare of a man.

Armed officer, dog units and a police helicopter were rushed to the scene, with a heavy police presence continuing throughout yesterday and last night, until this afternoon.

At around 3.30pm, the 42-year-old man came out of the house where he was detained by officers.

He has been arrested on suspicion of making threats and possession of a firearm, and is now being questioned by police.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “Police have recovered at least one firearm so far as searches of the property continue.”

Officers are expecting to re-open Stone Street at around 5pm where traffic will be able to flow freely once again, having been in a state of lockdown since Monday night.