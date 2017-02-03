Stanstead burglar jailed after break-ins at Home Bargains in Bury St Edmunds and B&Q in Sudbury

Ipswich Crown Court.

A member of a gang of burglars who broke into two Suffolk DIY stores has been jailed for two years.

Jailing Christopher Lawrence, Judge Rupert Overbury said the stores in Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds had been deliberately targeted by the gang.

Lawrence, 33, of Stanstead, admitted burglary with intent to steal at Home Bargains in Easlea Road, Bury St Edmunds, on June 19 last year and a similar offence at B&Q at Woodhall Business Park, Sudbury, on July 12, 2015. He also admitted being involved in a £2,950 burglary at a business premises in Hertfordshire on July 27 last year. Ipswich Crown Court heard that during the burglary at Home Bargains the burglars removed bricks and travelled along a roof space before the alarm went off.

At B&Q the burglars got into one of the aisles and stacked up a number of drills before fleeing when the alarm went off.