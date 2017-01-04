‘Stop playing these games!’ Ed Sheeran’s cryptic videos send fans into a frenzy of speculation

Ed Sheeran Christie Goodwin

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran has been tantalising his fans with a series of cryptic messages.

When I was six years old I broke my leg... pic.twitter.com/IDIoHf5h8b — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 3, 2017

The multi-award winning musician had already caused a New Year’s Day sensation with the promise of new music to come on Friday.

Since then, Ed, who grew up in Framlingham, has left his millions of global fans guessing about the meaning of two further Twitter posts.

Yesterday, the A-Team star made a short video with a blue background on which reveals the words: “When I was six years old I broke my leg”.

And this afternoon, a similar video appeared, saying: “The club isn’t the best place to find a lover”.

The club isn't the best place to find a lover... pic.twitter.com/SKmXJQZilu — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 4, 2017

Both videos have been shared tens of thousands of time and prompted a flurry of excited speculation.

“Stop playing these games,” one fan tweeted.

“These clues aren’t helping,” another added.

Another video, published on Monday, appeared to hint at possible album names by showing a horizontal black strip on a blue background changing to two circles above one another. It has drawn comparison to the mathematical symbol theme of Ed’s first two albums. His debut +, pronounced “plus” was followed by X, pronounced “multiply”. The shapes on his latest video could be seen to mean “subtract” or “ratio”.

The new music, due out at 5am on Friday, will be Ed’s first major release since 2014, and comes after a year in which he took a break from music.