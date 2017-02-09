Stowmarket railway club’s model train exhibition held in Needham Market on March 5
10:57 09 February 2017
It is full steam ahead for a model railway exhibition held in Needham Market on March 5.
The Stowmarket Railway Club’s Train and Model Collectors’ Fair is from 10.30am-3pm at the Needham Market Community Centre, in School Street.
Collectors, modellers and all family members will have opportunities to buy, sell or swap new and old model railways.
There will also be the chance to do the same with diecast cars, buses, lorries, toys, railway and transport books, and photographs.
In addition, there will be demonstrations of working model railway layouts and a Thomas the Tank Engine layout for youngsters.
There will be wheelchair access and free parking. Entry is £1.50 with accompanied children free. For more details go to stowrailclub.org.uk or call 01449 672698.