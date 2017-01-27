Students at Suffolk and Essex schools attend Dora Love Prize presentation at university

Professor Rainer Schulze at the Dora Love Prize 2015

Pupils from schools across Suffolk and north Essex presented projects hoping to help raise awareness of the Holocaust at a special awards evening on Thursday.

Winners of the Dora Love Prize, set up in memory of the Holocaust survivor of the same name, were announced at a presentation evening hosted at the University of Essex on Thursday evening.

The competition, open to schools across both counties, saw pupils in Key Stage 2 and 3 submit projects about the Holocaust.

This year, the prize was awarded to two Essex schools, The Sandon School in Chelmsford and William Edwards School in Grays.

Northgate High School in Ipswich and Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds were among those taking part.

The presentation evening was separate to Holocaust Memorial Week at the university. Events hosted for this included names of those who lost their lives being read out to students at the Colchester campus.