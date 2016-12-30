Overcast

Successful 110th year for Ipswich-based law firm Prettys

07:31 30 December 2016

Staff and their families celebrated Prettys 110th anniversary with a summer garden party

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Law firm Prettys, who celebrated their 110th anniversary this year, have reported a successful year for the business across a number of service areas.

Growth was particularly strong in employment services, dispute resolution, family and estates, wills and trusts

Prettys’ employment law team had a particularly busy year, expanding their services, launching a webinar training programme and announcing a partnership with London-based immigration specialists Davidson Morris. December has seen an unprecedented volume of new instructions from a wide variety of resources. The New Year will see an announcement of an expansion of the team.

Announcements for other teams will also be forthcoming in the New Year

The firm also launched their IT and Digital Services in response to a growing demand from businesses wanting to expand their digital services with new mobile technologies and innovative online platforms.

Prettys partners and associates have also been widely recognised by the Legal 500, Chambers and Partners and Lex 100 rankings.

Specialist areas such as construction, shipping, logistics and transport as well as health and social care have also reflected on a positive year with both new and repeat clients benefiting from Prettys’ expert knowledge and advice.

Prettys continues to offer its innovative dispute resolution service, Talking Works, to both private and business clients, with an increase in enquiries from clients looking for alternative methods for settling a range of disputes.

Ian Carr, chief of Prettys, said: “This has been a successful year for us with the business developing across a number of areas, widely reflected in a significant improvement in our rankings. We are proud that we can offer advice in a wide range of specialist areas as well as on traditional corporate, commercial and private client matters.”

“Our teams at both our Ipswich and Chelmsford offices have worked hard both for our clients as well as on their fantastic fundraising efforts which have raised almost £4,000 for local causes through the year.”

For more information about Prettys, visit their website

Keywords: Essex County London

