Sue Ryder, The Chantry in Ipswich rated good in latest Care Quality Commission report

Sue Ryder, The Chantry in Ipswich Debbie Humphry

Staff at an Ipswich-based neurological care centre are celebrating after being praised by a health watchdog for showing dignity, kindness and compassion while caring for residents.

Care Quality Commission inspectors ranked Sue Ryder, The Chantry as “good” in all areas, except for leadership and management – where it was considered outstanding.

The centre, which cares for people with complex conditions, was visited by the CQC in November.

A resulting report released this week highlights the “dignity, kindness and compassion” shown by staff to the centre’s residents, many of whom live with life-changing degenerative conditions like motor neurone disease.

Centre director Jo Marshall said: “We’re delighted to receive such great feedback in our recent CQC report for the care we provide for people with complex neurological conditions. We see the person and not the condition, helping our residents live as full a life as possible.”

Inspectors also found staff morale was high. They noted having positive relationships between carers and residents meant innovative and creative ways were found to help them retain control of their lives.

A relative told inspectors: “It is a positive place. I have been impressed by the services they provide. I think the management team know what they are doing and they support people to the best of their ability. They care.”