Night in custody for driver of defective van on A14

Police stopped a vehicle on the A14 in Trimley with several defects Picture: NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Roads policing officers arrested the driver a van with “several defects” on the A14 last night after he allegedly provided false details and was found to have no driving licence.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted pictures of the vehicle, which was stopped in the Trimley area, had was said to have a number of faults, including modified rears seats.

“The driver provided false details,” the force tweeted.

“Once his correct details were established he was found to have no driving licence and has now been arrested.”

The driver was remanded in custody over night and is due before magistrates this morning.