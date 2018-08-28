Video

Warm weather continues - but with less sunshine as Storm Callum approaches

Walkers make the most of the October sunshine in Bourne Park. Thursday is also expected to be warm but less sunny Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk and Essex are in line for another warm day - though with less sunshine and a greater chance of rain than yesterday.

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin said that after yesterday’s “blue skies and soaring temperatures” most parts of the UK were expected to keep the warmth but lost the sunshine.

Mr Deakin also said the UK was braced for windier weather coming in from the west ahead of the weekend in the form of Storm Callum.

Eastern regions, including Suffolk and Essex, have seen a grey start with scattered showers.

Into the later morning and afternoon, however, the east of the country is expected to enjoy sunny spells and temperatures of up to 22C, which Mr Deakin said was “well above average for the time of year”.

EAST: While strong winds affect western parts of the British Isles tomorrow, for this region we're looking at gusts of 35-45mph, and perhaps close to 50mph in Northamptonshire. pic.twitter.com/qOrsPcXCjX — Dan Holley (@danholley_) October 11, 2018

Meanwhile, a band of intense rain will be moving in from the west, which could affect parts of Suffolk and Essex by the evening.

More rain is forecast for western parts on Friday as Storm Callum brings heavy downpours and strong winds.

Weatherquest’s Dan Holley said East Anglia would be looking at gusts of 35-45mph.

Mr Holley said temperatures yesterday reached as high as 23.4C in Cambridgeshire - which was as warm as last year’s highest October temperature.