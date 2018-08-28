‘We are thankful to the fire brigade for their timely response.’ Muntons speak after factory fire

Nine fire engines were sent to the fire early on Monday Ocotber 8. Picture: ANDREW HILL Archant

Suffolk malt firm Muntons has said production was unaffected by a fire at its Stowmarket plant.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Muntons silos are not thought to be affected by the fire at the grain intake facility. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Muntons silos are not thought to be affected by the fire at the grain intake facility. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The company said an operator in the grain intake facility noticed a screw conveyer was running hot and thought he could detect smoke.

Nine fire engines were initially sent to the company’s Cedars Maltings factory on Needham Road Industrial Estate around 7.30am on Monday but most were stood down once the extent of the fire was realised.

Three engines remained and crews extinguished the fire using hand pumps by 8am.

A spokesman for Muntons said: “We are thankful to the fire brigade for their timely response. The exemplary vigilance of our operator and assistance from the fire brigade ensured this was a minor incident.

“There was no disruption to production, and staff arriving for work were able to drive onto site safely as the incident had been contained in a small area on site.”

Muntons supply malts and malt extracts to the food and drinks industry all over the world.

The Stowmarket works opened in 1978.