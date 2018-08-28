Partly Cloudy

Ed Sheeran: final Ipswich date added after overwhelming demand

PUBLISHED: 06:52 09 October 2018 | UPDATED: 09:36 09 October 2018

Ed Sheeran will now be in Ipswich for the whole bank holiday weekend in August. Picture: POMONA

Ed Sheeran will now be in Ipswich for the whole bank holiday weekend in August. Picture: POMONA

Archant

There’s one last chance to see Ed Sheeran in Ipswich this summer as the Suffolk popstar announces his final gig in Chantry Park on the August Bank Holiday Monday.

Sheeran first announced two homecoming gigs to end his record-breaking European tour, Divide, but popular demand has meant two more dates have since been added.

There are now shows on August 23, 24, 25 and 26 in Ipswich - more shows than in any other place on the 2019 tour of South Africa and Europe.

The Chantry Park concerts have a capacity between 40,000 and 45,000 people.

When are these going on sale?

Tickets can be bought from Friday October 12 at 10am.

Where can I get these tickets?

The official ticket vendors are as follows: Ticketmaster.co.uk, Seetickets.com, alttickets.com, Gigantic.com, AXS.com and Myticket.co.uk.

Are there any tickets left for the other three dates?

Friday and Saturday night’s gigs are almost sold out, but tickets are still available at some official vendors for Sunday night.

How much are they going to cost?

Like the other three shows, tickets will cost between £75 and £85.

Can I buy any tickets from anywhere else?

Ed and his team have a strict stance against anyone using secondary ticketing sites and will not be accepting tickets purchase through viagogo.com.

Can I sell my tickets onto anyone?

Fans who are no longer able to attend the shows can sell their tickets from November 1 to other fans at the price they paid + a booking fee at their point of purchase.

What kind of ticket will I receive for this gig?

The UK shows on this tour will use “paperless” ticketing technology which means that the credit or debit card of the purchaser of the tickets will become their ticket.

Organisers say this stops secondary sites and ticket touts being able to resell tickets at inflated prices and ripping off fans.

Who will be supporting Ed in Ipswich?

No announcements about the other acts performing at the Chantry Park concerts has been made.

Where else will Ed Sheeran be performing in 2019?

He is also visiting Johannesburg and Cape Town (South Africa), Lyon and Bordeaux (France), Lisbon (Portugal), Barcelona and Madrid (Spain), Florence, Rome and Milan (Italy), Hockenheim and Hannover (Germany), Klagenfurt (Austria), Bucharest (Romania), Budapest (Hungary), Prague (Czech Republic), Riga (Latvia), Helsinki (Finland), Odense (Denmark), Reykjavik (Iceland) and lastly, Leeds.

