Suffolk to discuss green energy and plan to boost low-carbon “smart grid”

Wind turbines at Eye - should more energy in Suffolk come from renewable sources? Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

A demand that Suffolk should use greener energy and work harder to eliminate fuel poverty will be debated at the county council’s full meeting next week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Green, Liberal Democrat and Independent group at the authority wants to see the county move to a low-carbon energy future, following research into the environmental and financial costs of energy generation.

The motion calls on the council to lead the way to a clean, smart and low-carbon energy future for the county.

It also requests a report into the potential for a “smart grid” in Suffolk, and asks the council to commit to using 50% renewable energy by 2025.

Group leader Andrew Stringer is proposing the motion. He said: “This is a really timely motion, given the UN’s report released this week which warns of an impending climate change catastrophe. Fossil fuels are a key contributor, yet here in the UK we continue to use coal and gas to generate our electricity.

“It is vital that we move towards a low-carbon energy future, I can’t stress the urgency enough. Here in Suffolk we’re always talking about our desire to be the Greenest County – now’s our chance to really lead the way and develop some exciting clean energy projects.”

Smart Grids constantly check how much electricity is being used in a property – and should be able to ensure that appliances are used at times when the power is being supplied at the cheapest times of the day.

The exact wording of the motion says:

“This council calls on all partners, including the New Anglia LEP, to have a coordinated approach in moving to a clean, smart and low-carbon energy future.

“This council resolves to commission a report into the potential for the implementation of a smart grid in Suffolk and will endeavour to run a pilot.

“Finally, this council will do all in its power to ensure that at least 50% of all energy use in the council will come from renewable sources by 2025.”

The Conservative administration has to decide how to respond to the motion. Richard Rout, the cabinet member for the environment, said: “We look forward to the debate and ensuring Suffolk continues to lead the way in delivering a clean, energy efficient, and more carbon neutral future.”