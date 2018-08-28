Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A day in the life of a mummy blogger

PUBLISHED: 15:46 09 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:06 09 October 2018

Mummy blogger Chantal Starie Photo: Chantal Starie

Mummy blogger Chantal Starie Photo: Chantal Starie

Archant

Mummy blogging is very popular, but just when do mums find the time to blog? I spoke to Suffolk-based blogger Chantal Starie, who lives near Bury St Edmunds, to find out.

Mummy blogger Chantal Starie Photo: Chantal StarieMummy blogger Chantal Starie Photo: Chantal Starie

My day starts at 5am. That’s when my youngest daughter Nirvana, two, gets up.

For some reason, even though we have three hours until we need to take my eldest daughter Mila to school it’s still a mad crazy rush to the school run.

Mila is four and has just started primary school so I need to get her ready, get Nirvana ready and myself ready and then make them breakfast.

My husband David works shifts as a fire fighter, so I have to take Nirvana with me on the school run.

Chantal's daughters Photo: Chantal StarieChantal's daughters Photo: Chantal Starie

After we’ve dropped Mila off, Nirvana and I come home and play and I make myself some breakfast.

Sometimes she has a sleep. If so, I catch up on some housework and tidy up from our crazy morning.

If she sleeps for long enough, I can edit some content I’ve written for the blog, note down a few reminders, edit some photos or get some posts ready to publish.

When Nirvana is up, we’ll have some lunch. Every other day we go to a baby group, a fun thing for her to do.

Trying out products for the blog Photo: Chantal StarieTrying out products for the blog Photo: Chantal Starie

In the afternoon, she’ll sleep for another hour and that’s my ‘me’ time. That’s when I will have a hot cup of tea or coffee, time for social media or catch up on some emails.

Nirvana will then wake up – or I’ll have to wake her up – and we’ll pick Mila up from school at 2.30pm.

In the afternoon, we might meet up with friends in the park for a play date after school.

After dinner and bathtime we chill until their bedtime, which is at 7pm.

We’ve just put them into the same room to free up one bedroom as a playroom.

They sit on their beds for a story and, when they’re in bed, I come downstairs, have my dinner and tidy up.

That’s when I do most of the work on my blog, although sometimes I fall asleep on the couch at 9.30pm!

I set up my blog a year ago after I’d started to make notes on my phone and take lots of photos.

A lot of my family and friends said “Why don’t you do it?”

But I didn’t know where to start and didn’t know if anyone would read it.

Luckily my brother and sister are technologically minded and helped me set it up.

After publishing my first post, I got really lovely messages and feedback.

I’m a stay-at-home mum and I watch so much Peppa Pig… My blog is an outlet for me, something to keep my brain active.

• Find Chantal’s blog at mamatogirls.wordpress.com

Four mummy pages to follow on Facebook

Sometimes, when you’ve been up half the night, or have a Weetabix-splattered kitchen to tackle, you just need to read about others who are going through the same thing, says Nicola Warren.

• Peter and Jane – hilarious rants about her precious ‘moppets’ usually ending in a reason as to #whymummydrinks.

• Up All Hours – updates from the website for ‘imperfect parents’. That’s all of us, right?

• Laura Perlongo – writer, wife of Nev from Catfish and mum to cute Cleo, with another baby on the way, who scribes about right-on parenting issues.

• CBeebies – okay not quite along the same lines but I’ll feel better when I know when the next Bedtime Story is being read by Tom Hardy.

Topic Tags:

Heavy traffic disruption in Ipswich due to ‘essential’ gas works

17:53 Dominic Moffitt
The junction with Bramford Road on Norwich Road, Ispwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Temporary three-way traffic lights put up on Norwich Road are causing major traffic problems.

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

16:46 Dominic Moffitt
Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Three people have been arrested following a large street fight in Ipswich today close to the Old Cattle Market bus station.

Ipswich market traders hope for better times as Cornhill ready to reopen

16:30 Paul Geater
Ipswich Market at Cornhill

Market traders in Ipswich are hoping for a boost in customer numbers when the work on the Cornhill is complete and Princes Street is fully reopened.

Video: Hotel prices soar for 2019 Ed Sheeran gigs – with some fully booked for ENTIRE weekend

16:11 Emily Townsend
Prices for hotel rooms have soared for the Ed Sheeran gig weekend Picture: DANNY HIGGINS PHOTOGRAPHY

Fans of Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran face paying as much as four-and-a-half times the usual amount for hotel rooms when he performs his four homecoming gigs next summer.

Suffolk has six weeks to find the £43m needed to go ahead with crossings

17:36 Paul Geater
Overall look of the bridges for the Upper Orwell Crossings from Foster + Partners. Picture: FOSTER+PARTNERS

There are six weeks left to find the £43m needed to save the Upper Orwell Crossings, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet has heard.

What does a 3D productivity and digital media technologist really do all day?

16:31 Jessica Hill
Tom Ranson of the University of Suffolk at the MENTA business show demonstrating a 3D printer

While some aspects of Tom Ranson’s job are very hi-tech, in some ways its just child’s play as we discovered when we spent a day in his life.

Man caught with drugs during ‘cuckooing’ sting in Ipswich

15:52 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man has pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine after being arrested during a police raid on a suspected ‘cuckooed’ property.

‘We’re delighted so far’ - Three robot medical secretaries introduced at Ipswich Hospital

15:21 Sam Russell
A general view of Ipswich Hospital Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust/PA Wire

Robots are working as medical secretaries alongside human staff at a Suffolk hospital in a first for the NHS, it has emerged.

Guide dog owner felt like she was in ‘horror film’ after dog attacked

14:57 Will Jefford
Emma Free's dog, Ivy at an event at Sailmakers Supermarket. Picture: WARREN PAGE

A mum-of-two whose guide dog has been the victim of four separate attacks in the space of just 18 months has likened each traumatic ordeal to being trapped in a horror film.

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

14:04 Russell Cook
The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

A brawl involving what eyewitnesses reported as 12 people has been broken up by police in the centre of Ipswich.

Most read

Ed Sheeran: final Ipswich date added after overwhelming demand

Ed Sheeran will now be in Ipswich for the whole bank holiday weekend in August. Picture: POMONA

Video: Take a look inside the new Spoons World Buffet in Ipswich

Andy Teoh, manager of Spoons World Buffet Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Video: Revealed – The top five parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich

Parking ticket hotspots in Ipswich - Fonnereau Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Proud’ parents of 17-year-old A140 crash victim write emotional message to ‘angel’ daughter

Shannon Gittings, who died on October 3 in a car crash. PHOTO: Gittings family

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide