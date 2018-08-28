Cyclist injured during A14 collision in Suffolk

The crash happened on the A14 eastbound near Trimley St Mary Picture: GOOGLE Google

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car on the A14 in Suffolk.

Suffolk police were called to reports of a crash in the eastbound carriageway near Trimley St Mary at around 9.35am.

A woman riding a push bike was reported to have collided with a car.

“The cyclist is conscious and breathing and does not appear to have suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries,” a force spokesman added. “She is going to hospital to be checked over.”

No other injuries have been reported. No lane closures were required.