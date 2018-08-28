Cyclist injured during A14 collision in Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 10:59 11 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:59 11 October 2018
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car on the A14 in Suffolk.
Suffolk police were called to reports of a crash in the eastbound carriageway near Trimley St Mary at around 9.35am.
A woman riding a push bike was reported to have collided with a car.
“The cyclist is conscious and breathing and does not appear to have suffered life-threatening or life-changing injuries,” a force spokesman added. “She is going to hospital to be checked over.”
No other injuries have been reported. No lane closures were required.