London men arrested after thieves flee flat burglary in Ipswich

The burglary happened in Montgomery Road Picture: GOOGLE Google

Four men broke in to the communal area of a block of flats in Ipswich but are reported to have fled when police arrived.

Suffolk police were called at 2.35am yesterday to reports of a break-in at the flats in Montgomery Road.

Once inside, the thieves were said to have tired to force open the front door of an apartment - but failed and fled when officers arrived.

A force spokesman said officers were at the scene “within minutes” and carried out a search for the fleeing burglars.

Two people were arrested in Wherstead Road, with a third detained in Prince of Wales Drive, all just before 3am.

A fourth suspect was arrested at 4.20am, also near Prince of Wales Drive.

The four men were all arrested on suspicion burglary and came from London.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man from the Tottenham area; a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both from the Enfield area; and a 20-year-old man from the Wembley area.

They were all taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101 quoting reference 58380/18, or the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.