Car smashes into front of Ipswich home
PUBLISHED: 15:35 11 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:09 11 October 2018
A car has crashed into a house after an accident with another vehicle in a residential street in Ipswich.
Suffolk police received reports of an accident in Collingwood Avenue, Ipswich, at around 1.50pm today.
A Ford Galaxy and Volkswagen Golf were in collision with one of the cars then crashing into a house in the street.
A police spokesman said the ambulance service had been called and some “minor injuries” had been reported.
It is understood the house is being assessed for structural damage.