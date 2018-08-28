Car smashes into front of Ipswich home

Collingwood Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE Google

A car has crashed into a house after an accident with another vehicle in a residential street in Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police received reports of an accident in Collingwood Avenue, Ipswich, at around 1.50pm today.

A Ford Galaxy and Volkswagen Golf were in collision with one of the cars then crashing into a house in the street.

A police spokesman said the ambulance service had been called and some “minor injuries” had been reported.

It is understood the house is being assessed for structural damage.