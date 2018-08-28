Delays clear on Ipswich-bound A12 after car and lorry collide

The crash happened in the northbound A12 at Capel St Mary Picture: GOOGLE Google

A crash involving a car and lorry on the A12 caused delays for drivers heading towards Ipswich this morning.

Suffolk police received reports of a collision involving a green Skoda and MAN lorry in the northbound carriageway near Capel St Mary at around 5.20am.

Officers closed one lane of the road while recovery was arranged.

The road was said to have reopened by around 7.05am.

No serious injuries have been reported.