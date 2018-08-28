Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Three people have been arrested following a large street fight in Ipswich today close to the Old Cattle Market bus station.

The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Witnesses reported seeing around a dozen people brawling and a heavy police presence near Turrett Lane at around 1.15pm.

Police say there could be further arrests made on suspicion of affray following the fracas.

According to an eyewitness to the fight, weapons were involved and Suffolk police officers removed their tasers, however police have not yet confirmed whether they were used.

The eyewitness said: “I heard screaming and shouting so looked out of my window to see what all the commotion was.

According to an anonymous eyewitness a weapon was dropped during the fight Picture: ARCHANT According to an anonymous eyewitness a weapon was dropped during the fight Picture: ARCHANT

“Within 30 seconds two men had jumped over the fence and were running round the corner.

“There were 12 people in total fighting, some with weapons.

“I saw a weapon was dropped in a car park round the corner.

“It was a piece of wood with nails in it.”

The eyewitness then claims that two of the people involved vaulted a fence before running to Knapton Mews.

They said: “I tried to call police but I thought it would be quicker to come out of the office and warn them.

“The police officer had his taser out but I didn’t see if he used it.

“Then more officers came to help.”

Police were able to break-up the brawl and made a number of arrests.

Suspects have been taken to the Mildenhall station.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary, an ambulance was also called to the scene.

Suffolk police have since announced that they left the scene at 2pm today.