Hunt still on for youths who reportedly fled after crash

The incident happened near to the corner of Cambridge Drive and Birkfield Drive Picture: GOOGLE Google

Police are continuing to hunt for two teenagers who are reported to have sprinted off into the night after a smashing into a lamp post.

Suffolk Constabulary received reports at around 9.15pm last night that a silver Peugeot had crashed into a street light, at the corner of Cambridge Drive and Birkfield Drive.

The post was knocked to the ground and witnesses said they reported seeing two young men get out of the vehicle and flee.

This morning, a police spokesman said there had been “no update” - and the youths were still on the run.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash to get in touch by dialling 101.