Hollesley Bay absconder found
PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:12 08 October 2018
Archant
A man who absconded from the open prison back in August has been found by police.
Aaron Johnson, 34, was serving a nine year sentence for robbery, wounding and assault.
He was reported missing to police on Friday August 17.
Johnson had been granted a special purpose temporary licence to attend a funeral on the day he went missing.
He later failed to return to the prison.
He was detained by police at Heathrow airport on Friday October 5 after police had earlier warned the public not to approach him.
Johnson appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates in London the following day and has now been returned to the prison system.
A Suffolk police spokesman said the force thanked the public and media for their help in Johnson’s recapture.
Hollesley Bay is a Category D men’s prison and Young Offenders institutution.