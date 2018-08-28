Hollesley Bay absconder found

A man who absconded from the open prison back in August has been found by police.

Aaron Johnson, 34, was serving a nine year sentence for robbery, wounding and assault.

He was reported missing to police on Friday August 17.

Johnson had been granted a special purpose temporary licence to attend a funeral on the day he went missing.

He later failed to return to the prison.

He was detained by police at Heathrow airport on Friday October 5 after police had earlier warned the public not to approach him.

Johnson appeared before Uxbridge Magistrates in London the following day and has now been returned to the prison system.

A Suffolk police spokesman said the force thanked the public and media for their help in Johnson’s recapture.

Hollesley Bay is a Category D men’s prison and Young Offenders institutution.