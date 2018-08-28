Partly Cloudy

Suffolk hotel described as 'intimate and relaxed' wins national award

PUBLISHED: 07:53 10 October 2018 | UPDATED: 08:32 10 October 2018

The Bildeston Crown has won a national award Picture: THE BILDESTON CROWN

The Bildeston Crown has won a national award Picture: THE BILDESTON CROWN

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

An independent hotel reviewer has crowned a Suffolk hotel as one of the best in the country.

The Good Hotel Guide, which has been reviewing venues for more than 40 years, has placed The Bidleston Crown in their top ten ‘pubs with rooms’ category.

The company rates hotels all over Great Britain and Ireland - The Bidleston Crown was the only Suffolk venue to make the list.

Owners of the award winning establishment, Hayley and Chris Lee, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be named by The Good Hotel Guide as one of its ten best pubs with rooms in the country.

“The Bildeston Crown has received many awards over the years for its great food and so it is extra special that our rooms have now also been recognised.

“Our twelve en suite bedrooms are described are as ‘characterful and colourful’, and so we really appreciate The Good Hotel Guide recommendation that we are the Suffolk inn to come to for great food and a relaxing stay.”

The Good Hotel Guide described the hotel as ‘full of character’ in their review. It reads: “In a peaceful village near Lavenham, this 15th-century former merchant’s house and coaching inn is full of character, warm, intimate, relaxed. It is run as their own business by Hayley and Chris Lee, manager and head chef. After a super-friendly check-in, guide inspectors were shown to a room on the second floor, where the low ceiling has lots of beams and the warning “Duck”. Fresh milk was brought in a glass bottle. A good-sized bathroom had a large bath and separate walk-in shower, with strong water pressure, stylish soaps.

“All rooms are characterful and colourful, with perhaps a playful touch – doggy wallpaper, a tartan carpet, one has an antique four-poster. In the candlelit restaurant, Chris Lee’s interesting menus include such dishes as local pheasant Kiev; fish stew with aïoli; chargrilled Red Poll rump steak; Nedging lamb supplied by the building’s owner, James Buckle, local farmer and businessman. A light, fluffy banoffee pie was the highlight. At breakfast a bread basket arrived with a small, warm doughnut in the middle. Fresh orange juice was brought to the table. Eggs Florentine was delicious.”

Lorry breakdown at Copdock roundabout creates five-mile traffic jam

08:26 Jake Foxford
A broken down lorry at the Copdock interchange on the A14 has made a five-mile tailback between Ipswich and Claydon.

A broken down lorry at the Copdock interchange on the A14 has made a five-mile tailback between Ipswich and Claydon.

Police face 'big challenge' to meet demand over the next four years

08:13 Michael Steward
Police appealing for information after car stolen off driveway in Ipswich. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk police is facing a "big challenge" to cope with increased demand over the next four years, according to the county's crime commissioner.

Four arrested over attempted burglary in Ipswich

06:37 Jake Foxford
The men are now in custody at Suffolk police headquarters. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A group of men face questioning after an attempted burglary in Ipswich while the residents slept.

Could Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gigs put Ipswich on music map?

05:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
One Big Sunday in Chantry Park, Ipswich in the early 2000s Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A string of high profile gigs in Chantry Park by Ed Sheeran next year is set to showcase the space as a venue for promoters to bring other top artists, according to the landowners.

Consultation period begins on new crossing to ease traffic on Dartford Crossing

09:07 Jessica Hill
Ablestock

A ten-week consultation begins today for a major new road which could almost halve journey times across the Dartford Crossing,

Suffolk hotel described as ‘intimate and relaxed’ wins national award

07:53 Megan Aldous
The Bildeston Crown has won a national award Picture: THE BILDESTON CROWN

An independent hotel reviewer has crowned a Suffolk hotel as one of the best in the country.

The five stories you need to read today

07:27 Jake Foxford
Ed Sheeran's Chantrya Park gigs could pave the way for promoters to bring other top touring artists to Ipswich Picture: PA/BEN BIRCHALL

Ed Sheeran, a ladybird invasion, fireworks night and Stalin's death mask - here's the best stories from Ipswich and Suffolk.

Missing: 32-year-old Kesgrave man

Yesterday, 20:59 Dominic Moffitt
Mr Schultz was last seen in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 32-year-old man from Kesgrave, Suffolk.

Heavy traffic disruption in Ipswich due to 'essential' gas works

Yesterday, 17:53 Dominic Moffitt
The junction with Bramford Road on Norwich Road, Ispwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Temporary three-way traffic lights put up on Norwich Road are causing major traffic problems.

Could today's heat make it the warmest October in the region for 40 years?

Yesterday, 21:59 Dominic Moffitt
Could we be getting more weather like this today? In October? Picture: ARCHANT

We have had a dry night with lows hitting just 6C across Suffolk but today could see record-breaking temperatures.

Missing: 32-year-old Kesgrave man

Mr Schultz was last seen in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Four arrested over attempted burglary in Ipswich

The men are now in custody at Suffolk police headquarters. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lorry breakdown at Copdock roundabout creates five-mile traffic jam

Traffic is moving slowly for five miles on the A14 eastbound to Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Brawl at Ipswich bus station leads to three arrests

Man being arrested at Turrett Lane Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Brawl involving large group in Ipswich town centre broken up by police

The scene at Turrett Lane Picture: ARCHANT

Poll: Darren Bent to Robbie Keane – five free agent strikers Ipswich Town could turn to

Darren Bent scored 12 goals in x appearances for Derby County. Photo: PA

