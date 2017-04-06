Suffolk Show countdown: Suffolk Show set to show off latest trends in interior design

The Lifestyle Pavilion at the Suffolk Show. Archant

The latest trends in interior design are set to go on display at the Suffolk Show this year as a range of East Anglia-based designers set up shop in its Lifestyle Pavilion.

Designer kitchens from the Churchill Brothers, traditional handmade wall tiles from Bromley and Fitch Tile Merchants, bespoke wooden furniture from Treeincarnated, rugs and carpets from the Rug and Carpet Studio at Long Melford and wool bedding and cushions from The Wool Room East Anglia will be among the exhibitors.

Tradestand officer Paul Slater said visitors will feel inspired. “The Lifestyle Pavilion at the Suffolk Show is bursting with unique and interesting homewares and interior pieces, showcasing the very best of local craftsmanship,” she said.

The pavilion, sponsored by R.W. Curles and C & N Heating, will also be showcasing Barretts of Woodbridge independent department store, and Laudy McB Designs, based in Essex, with its contemporary home furnishings, purses and iPad cases using Scottish and Irish tweeds. Pebble Beach Ltd will also be there with a range of coastal-inspired homewares.

For details on advance tickets, priced £22, go to www.suffolkshow.co.uk or call the ticket hotline on 01473 707117. Children under 15 go free.