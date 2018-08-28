Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New phone app launched to help prevent suicides in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:43 12 October 2018

Suffolk User Forum manager Jayne Stevens addresses a workshop Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Suffolk User Forum manager Jayne Stevens addresses a workshop Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

The Suffolk User Forum launched the app, called Stay Alive, in association with Grassroots as part of World Mental Health Day.

Sue Willgoss lost her son Daniel Willgoss Picture: JORDAN PEEKSue Willgoss lost her son Daniel Willgoss Picture: JORDAN PEEK

It consulted with 3,400 people before launching the app to check what would be most welcome - with the app receiving many positive comments from users.

Nat Clarkson, 40, who lives with depression, anxiety and other mental health issues, said: “When someone is in a moment of crisis their thought process is very insular.

“It can be hard for people their with them, even family members to get through to them, this app is another way to do that.

“All the sections in this app cover all the key things you would want to be reminded of if you were in a bad way.”

A screen shot from one of the links on the app shows that it is not working Picture: CONTRIBUTEDA screen shot from one of the links on the app shows that it is not working Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Despite the positive aspects, the app has been criticised for several glitches.

Sue Willgoss lost her son Daniel to suicide this year and said: “I think a lot of the app is good and it provides some useful information.

“However I think if the first link you click on is wrong then it doesn’t look very good.

“It has links to American groups as well with American numbers and if you are feeling suicidal and ring those it can be a problem.

“I don’t think people who are in a crisis would find this app particularly easy to navigate either.”

The app features include access to UK national crisis support helplines, access to crisis services in Suffolk and a safety plan which can be filled out by a person considering suicide.

Jayne Stevens, SUF manager, said: “I will be looking into these problems with Grassroots who designed and provided the app.

“We did test it out ourselves and it has won a lot of service user awards and we did an online survey that had a lot of feedback and hundreds of comments.”

The app is available free of charge on iTunes and Google Play.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Body at bottom of Spanish cliff thought to be 22 year-old Ipswich man

07:01 Jake Foxford
Juozapaz

A family are in shock after an Ipswich man was found dead at the bottom of a cliff near a secluded retreat in the Spanish mountains.

Delays expected on A14 as police escort huge boat to Ipswich marina

6 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The boat will be transported from the A1303 to Ipswich haven Marina (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Motorists are being warned of disruption on the A14 in Suffolk as police escort an abnormal load through the county.

Gallery: Have you seen the Dutch tall ships in Ipswich harbour?

30 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
IMG201

It was an exciting day on Ipswich quay as over 21 Dutch tall ships were spotted coming into the port as part of Europe’s largest student sailing event.

Ed Sheeran homecoming tour tickets to go on sale at 10am

42 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Ed Sheeran is returning to Ipswich in Summer 2019 Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Fans of Suffolk’s own superstar have one final chance to see him live in concert at Chantry Park in Ipswich – as new tickets for his European tour are released today.

New phone app launched to help prevent suicides in Suffolk

07:43 Dominic Moffitt
Suffolk User Forum manager Jayne Stevens addresses a workshop Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Suffolk User Forum launched the app, called Stay Alive, in association with Grassroots as part of World Mental Health Day.

Tenant could be kicked out of her home - despite investing more than £6,000 on improvements

05:45 Will Jefford
April Sinclair (left) and her daughter Katie who both could be forced out their homes. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

An Ipswich social housing tenant has been told she could be kicked out of her home as part of a vision to do away with lower value properties - despite spending over £6,000 of her own money to renovate it.

Missed appointments at Ipswich Hospital topped 37,000 last year

05:30 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Hospital Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Patients missed more than 37,000 appointments at Ipswich Hospital last year, new figures have revealed.

Could this be the warmest October night on record?

07:51 Amy Gibbons
People enjoy the sunshine on one of the hottest days in October for years Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As East Anglia wakes up to another day of unseasonably warm weather, can we expect temperatures to reach record heights?

Suffolk youngster who lost right eye to cancer receives bravery award

07:25 Amy Gibbons
Young Penny Waters, who lost her eye to cancer, in her Ipswich Town kit Picture: VICTORIA WATERS

A young girl from Grundisburgh is being rewarded for her outstanding bravery after losing an eye to cancer.

Woman killed after car strikes lorry transporter on A120

06:50 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on the A120 between Hare Green and Horsley Cross Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A stretch of the A120 remains closed after a fatal collision in the early hours of this morning.

Most read

Body at bottom of Spanish cliff thought to be 22 year-old Ipswich man

Juozapaz

Tenant could be kicked out of her home - despite investing more than £6,000 on improvements

April Sinclair (left) and her daughter Katie who both could be forced out their homes. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Motorbike procession to pass through Ipswich ahead of Joe Pooley’s funeral

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video: Sneak peek inside secret new Harry Potter shop

The House in Town Harry Potter shop Picture: NEIL PERRY

Video: See inside new Boots store at Martlesham retail park

Boots at Martlesham's Beardmore Park Picture: IAN WILSON

Woman killed after car strikes lorry transporter on A120

The incident happened on the A120 between Hare Green and Horsley Cross Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide