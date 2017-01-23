Suffolk and Essex’s rural businesses in line for huge tax hikes

Newmarket Race Course

Rural businesses in Suffolk and north Essex are reported to be facing some of the biggest hikes in rate payments during controversial tax reforms.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to league tables seen by The Times, racecourses, riding schools, stud farms and vineyards are facing some of the steepest rises in business rates in England, due to come into effect in April.

The British Horse Society warned that riding centres could face average increases of more than 350% per cent in the southeast and 180% in the rest of the country.

A spokesman for the Valuation Office Agency told The Times: “Rateable values reflect open-market rental values at a fixed date — for this revaluation it’s April 1, 2015. If those open-market values have changed, then rateable values will change with them.

“We use a wide range of property information, including rental and other evidence to set the rateable value. We approach all classes of property fairly and equally, and always use recognised methods to set rateable values.”

Are you a rural business concerned by this? Email us here.