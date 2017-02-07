Suffolk and Essex to see a ‘cloudy day with showery outbreaks of rain’

After a gloomy start, forecasters say the region could see brighter skies.A rain shower descends upon Aldeburgh beach. Sarah Lucy Brown

Much of Suffolk and Essex will be waking up to a dull and dreary morning today - though forecasters are predicting improvements later in the day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weatherquest, which is based at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, forecasts a “cloudy day with showery outbreaks of rain, possibly clearing to bring some bright spells in the west later”.

Maximum temperatures could reach between 7-9C.

Later this week, however, it is expected to become colder once again, with chances of sleet and snow.

James Wilby, a meteorologist for Weatherquest, said tomorrow and Thursday would feel “pretty chilly”.

“There’s a suggestion we may pick up a few sleet or snow showers,” he added.

“There’s potential of picking up moisture from the north, meaning the possibility of snow about five or 10 miles inland.

“That risk will be there during the mid to late week – but we’re looking at a slight dusting, rather than any significant fall.”