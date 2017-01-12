Suffolk and Essex warned to prepare for snowy weather and flooding

Snowcould cause hazardous driving conditons during today's rush hour Archant

Suffolk and Essex could see a dusting of the white stuff today as a yellow weather warning for snow remains in place for both counties until Saturday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Commuters making their way home could see snow fall snow during the rush hour, with the possibility of heavier snow hitting the region between 4am and 5am on Friday.

The yellow warning of snow for Suffolk and Essex comes into force at 10am today and is valid until 2pm on Saturday.

A Met Office warning states: “There is a chance of snow settling with disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities – this more likely across East Anglia and south-east England.

“Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards.

“As skies clear on Thursday night there is also potential for widespread ice to form quite rapidly on untreated surfaces.”

Adam Drury, forecaster at Weatherquest, said although today’s snowfall is unlikely to settle due to forecast rain and mild temperatures, there is a greater chance tomorrow morning due to freezing temperatures.

He added there was a 10-20% chance of snow this evening. He said Friday’s chances of snow are 40-50% in west Suffolk and 20-30% in east Suffolk with Essex more likely to see snow on both days.

As a result, drivers have been warned to take extra care on the roads on their way home tonight and on their way into work tomorrow.

Rod Dennis, of the RAC said: “Even a small amount of snowfall has the potential to cause major disruption for motorists.”

The Environment Agency (EA) has warned people to prepare for flooding today as high tides hit the Suffolk and Essex coast.

Major road flooding in Bury St Edmunds at the start of January. Major road flooding in Bury St Edmunds at the start of January.

High water is due at Lowestoft at 8.45am and then Harwich at 11.22am until 1.30pm.

Flood alerts were also in place all along the Suffolk coast last night, with the EA issuing a more severe flood warning for: Southwold and the surrounding marshes; Blythburgh and nearby marshes upstream of the A12; Isolated riverside properties on the Deben Estuary; and Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey Quay.

However, Suffolk Constabulary and the UK coastguard team said they were not called out to any flood-related incidents overnight or this morning.

We will have weather updates throughout the day including safety tips and traffic updates so make sure to check before you travel.

If you see snow falling today send your photos to us via email.