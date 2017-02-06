Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk and Ipswich tourism economy set for boost from Great East run

07:00 06 February 2017

Team GB Olympian and middle distance runner Andy Vernon at the official launch of the Great East Run 2017, in Ipswich

Team GB Olympian and middle distance runner Andy Vernon at the official launch of the Great East Run 2017, in Ipswich

The Great East Run could add millions of pounds to the Ipswich and Suffolk economy every year, it has been predicted.

Comment
The Great East Run route will take in Ipswich waterfrontThe Great East Run route will take in Ipswich waterfront

Businesses such as hotels and restaurants have been told to create “deals” when the new half marathon, headed up by the organisers behind the Great North Run, attracts thousands of expected visitors and world-class athletes to the county on September 24.

The major event replaces the Ipswich Half Marathon and aims to rival within 10 or 20 years the Great South Run, which has been held in Portsmouth since 1990 and now has over 25,000 runners.

It started with between 2,000-3,000 runners, a similar number expected for the inaugural Great East Run. Sir Mo Farah won the race before his Olympic heroics in 2009.

The 13.1 mile largely flat and fast Great East Run route starts and finishes in Ipswich’s town centre. It also takes in the town’s flagship waterfront and the Shotley Peninsula.

The course map of the Great East Run Ipswich 2017. Image: The Great Run Company.The course map of the Great East Run Ipswich 2017. Image: The Great Run Company.

Professor David Gill, of the Suffolk Business School at the University of Suffolk, said: “Events and cultural tourism are already worth £15 million to the local economy in Ipswich.

“The development of the Great East Run will see a major impact on the local economy and introduce visitors to the heritage of the town and its waterfront.

“Local businesses could expect to see an additional income of £4.5 million as people visit Ipswich.”

A Great South Run Economic Impact Study in 2013, produced by Portsmouth City Council, found the event gave Portsmouth a £3.3m boost. The event cost the city council £122,540.

The Shotley peninsula will be travelled by participants in the Great East RunThe Shotley peninsula will be travelled by participants in the Great East Run

Four in five runners came from other parts of the country – over 15,000 – and one third of these stayed overnight in the city.

Over 32,000 people visited in total from outside the area, with one quarter staying overnight.

The event was aired live on Channel 5, earning a peak audience of 216,000. Sky Sports showed highlights.

It also generated international media interest, being shown on ESPN Star in the likes of Asia and India, Setanta Sports in Canada and Australia, and Setanta Africa.

The official launch of the Great East Run at Endeavour House, IpswichThe official launch of the Great East Run at Endeavour House, Ipswich

The race also featured in international magazines.

A survey in the report also found that 30% of runners were beginners, 85% would take part in the following year, and 93% considered the event “excellent” or “good”.

Runners provided £1.3m of cash to the Portsmouth area, while spectators provided £1.1m.

Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport at Portsmouth City Council, said: “The Great South Run is a huge event for Portsmouth. As well as bringing in visitors, it showcases our tourist attractions brilliantly. It’s been very successful for us.”

Alex Paul, chairman of the Ipswich Destination Management OrganisationAlex Paul, chairman of the Ipswich Destination Management Organisation

Organisers urge hotels and restaurants in the Ipswich area to take advantage of the weekend by offering “deals” to visitors.

Catherine Johnson, chair of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Greater Ipswich, said: “The initiative promises to re-position the town and its surrounding villages on the national stage as a modern, successful and accessible location for businesses and residents alike.

“More specifically, the Great East Run has the potential to be an annual event that drives up the numbers of visitors staying in our hotels, shoppers boosting our retailers and more generally people spreading the word as to what a great place this town is.”

Alex Paul, chairman of the Ipswich Destination Management Organisation (DMO), formed in 2015 to promote Ipswich to tourists, said: “The DMO will be encouraging businesses to maximise the opportunities that this creates so that it can grow year on year and become a key event in the region’s calendar.”

The Great North Run, meanwhile, is worth over £15 million to the local economy in Newcastle, but is the world’s biggest half marathon with over 57,000 runners.

Laura Locke, also of the Suffolk Business School at the University of Suffolk, said large-scale events bring “enormous economic and social benefits” to a region.

She said: “An extremely high profile flagship event, with its route through the Ipswich Waterfront, will serve to further raise external awareness of Ipswich as an attractive and vibrant destination.

“The economic impact of events and sports tourism through increased footfall and spend is well documented and sports tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors of sport, according to the World Tourism Organisation.”

To enter the race, see here

Keywords: Suffolk Chamber of Commerce University of Suffolk India Canada Australia Portsmouth Newcastle

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ipswich mother-of-four turns unwanted books into works of art after learning skill on Youtube

22 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Lisa Auty at her home in Ipswich

Transforming unwanted books into intricate works of art, Lisa Auty creates these amazing book-folding masterpieces between her daily school runs.

Overhead wire fault causing delays and cancellations on trains in and out of London

39 minutes ago Tom Potter
A Greater Anglia train

Rail passengers face disruption on mainline trains this morning, due to faulty overhead electric wires between Manor Park and Romford.

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

07:00 Paul Geater
The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

The first phase of the Ipswich Garden Suburb development on the northern fringe of the town is set to be given planning permission this week.

Suffolk and Ipswich tourism economy set for boost from Great East run

07:00 Matt Stott
Team GB Olympian and middle distance runner Andy Vernon at the official launch of the Great East Run 2017, in Ipswich

The Great East Run could add millions of pounds to the Ipswich and Suffolk economy every year, it has been predicted.

Where is the cheapest place to fill up with petrol in the Ipswich area today?

06:28 Reporter
Where's it cheap to fill up around Ipswich?

Morrisons in Sproughton Road and Goddard Road Asda are the two cheapest places to fill up with fuel in the Ipswich area today.

Day King George V1 pitched up on a Suffolk beach and sang Auld Lang Syne

07:30 Steven Russell
The King and his Queen

It is 65 years since the front page of the ‘late final’ edition of the Ipswich Evening Star proclaimed THE KING IS DEAD as flags were lowered to half-mast and theatres shut for the day.

February 6 is a day tinged with sadness for the Queen

06:28 Chris Bishop
How the news was reported. Picture: Archant library

For Elizabeth II, February 6 denotes not only the beginning of her reign but a great sadness at the death of her beloved “Papa”.

Celebrating The Queen’s 65-year reign spanning six decades of great change

06:27 Chris Bishop
The Queen listens to the Fijian choir during her visit to the Fiji Exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

After more than six decades as head of state, the Queen remains an important figure in national life – a reassuring presence in an ever-changing world.

Headteachers are ‘sacked like football managers’, Suffolk head warns

Yesterday, 19:30 Matt Stott
Headteachers are overworked and face too much pressure from the local authority in Suffolk, a teaching union has claimed. Pic: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.

A Suffolk headteacher has called for action to end the “relentless scrutiny” of school leaders, amid a renewed row over teacher recruitment.

Essex teenager jailed after anti-Semitic tirade at Jewish community

Yesterday, 19:18 Jack Hardy, PA
Patrick Delaney. Photo: Met Police

An intoxicated teenager who yelled “Heil Hitler” while pelting Jewish shoppers with gas canisters has been jailed.

Most read

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

Nine new housing developments starting in Ipswich town centre in 2017

The proposed flats and hotel on the Grafton Way site for Plutus.

Martello Tower Q in Felixstowe goes up for sale for £750,000

Martello Tower makes for an unusual home in Felixstowe. Picture: Chris Rawlings

Where is the cheapest place to fill up with petrol in the Ipswich area today?

Where's it cheap to fill up around Ipswich?

Ongoing roadworks on A120, A12 and A14 expected to cause delays this week

Roadworks are planned for the A14, A12, M11 and A120 from February 6.

Updated: Horses on the loose twice in five days at Paper Mill Lane in Bramford

Horses were spotted wandering around close to Paper Mill Lane in Bramford on Tuesday morning

Most commented

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

Nine new housing developments starting in Ipswich town centre in 2017

The proposed flats and hotel on the Grafton Way site for Plutus.

Martello Tower Q in Felixstowe goes up for sale for £750,000

Martello Tower makes for an unusual home in Felixstowe. Picture: Chris Rawlings
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24