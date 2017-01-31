Suffolk-based diesel trains to get makeover from Greater Anglia

A class 170 Turbostar diesel unit. Archant

Greater Anglia’s most modern fleet of diesel units is to get a makeover with a new look and upgrades to their heating and air conditioning systems.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The company’s Class 170 diesel units operate on most rural lines in the region including the East Suffolk line and the lines from Ipswich to Peterborough and Cambridge.

They are due to be replaced by new hybrid electric/diesel units in 2019, but the improvements should make journeys better for the next two years.

The work will include re-covering seats, new carpets, upgraded toilets, and an upgrade to the heating and air conditioning system. They will also get an internal repaint and new panels to make them look newer.

Greater Anglia’s Andrew Goodrum said: “As part of the new nine year franchise we will replace our entire fleet of trains, but in the meantime, I’m delighted that the refurbishment will provide improved comfort for our customers.”