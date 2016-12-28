Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk business is helping women around the world

15:11 28 December 2016

Mother and daughter team ,Lina and Jenny Hogg, creators of Arya candles.

Mother and daughter team ,Lina and Jenny Hogg, creators of Arya candles.

This year has been a voyage of discovery for Suffolk mother-and-daughter team Lina and Jenny Hogg, in their new candle making business.

Comment
Mother and daughter team ,Lina and Jenny Hogg, creators of Arya candles.Mother and daughter team ,Lina and Jenny Hogg, creators of Arya candles.

The business patners launched Arya Natural candles about two years ago, from their home near Otley, and it has grown gradually over time.

They produce natural soya candles, scented by essential oils, here in Suffolk.

They are proudly branded `Made in England’.

Lina, who is alrady well known in business in Suffolk for her established HR business, found there was a tremendous range of things to learn and discover to make, and sell a product.

New butterfly logo for Suffolk businessNew butterfly logo for Suffolk business

Lina said: “We made progress in the last year and had a few set-backs.

“With any business you are going to get gradual progress and some set-backs, and that is what makes it interesting. It is impotant that you are able to learn from what you are doing.”

Jenny and Lina have developed their range of scented candles.

There were three special summer aromas, and another three developed for the autumn.

Especially popular for Christmas have been three special gifts; scented with Siberian Fir, Orange and Clove, and with May Chang, Geranium and Rosewood and also Neroli, Ylang Ylang and Lime.

Jenny said they had learned so much over the two years, “We have done development work in that time, Exploring how you make the candles, and looking at essential oils, selection and blending. There are many therapeutic benefits you get from blended oils.”

In addition to making their own product they have had to explore and develop into other areas, the marketing and publicity, finding suppliers and looking for retailers,

They are very pleased with Arya’s new butterfly logo - developed for them by Minima Designs from Framlingham, which links to the ethical aims they have incorporated in their fledgling business - helping women in trouble around the world.

Look carefully and you will see the logo is a butterfly, but there is also a women’s silhouette.

Lina said: “The butterfly refers to making a difference, a ripple if you like.

“Every single candle sold starts a ripple which will have an effect with women and their children. If you help women you help develop communities and their nations.”

Arya candles provide funds for Women for Women international, which supports and helps women and makes a powerful impact on their lives in war-torn countries such as Nigerai, Rwanda and Afghanistan.

Lina added: “Women in war torn areas need physical and psycological help, particularly in areas like that,to get on with their lives. So there is a purposed behind the business.”

www.aryacandles.com

Keywords: United Kingdom Afghanistan

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Woolverstone care home’s food is easier to swallow thanks to chef Andy Gray

23 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Andy Gray, 32, chef at Spring Lodge in Woolverstone, near Ipswich, says the moulds have made a huge difference to residents’ enjoyment of food.

A Suffolk care home chef is using a new technique – to make his food more palatable and appetising for residents who have problems swallowing.

Two hurt in crash on A1071 in Hintlesham – road shut and diversion in place

49 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Road traffic accident on A1071

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of a car crash on the A1071 in Hintlesham this afternoon.

Emergency services race to A12 southbound after person spotted on edge of road near Capel St Mary

55 minutes ago
Police were called to the A12 southbound at Capel St Mary

Ambulances and fire engines were seen racing towards Capel St Mary on the A12 southbound shortly after 2pm today after becoming concerned for a pedestrian’s welfare.

Gallery: Days Gone By - Do you remember when heavy snow fall brought Ipswich to a standstill?

14:10
1952 saw snow and gale force winds in both March and November. This photograph was taken at Swilland. (Photo by Doug Cotton).

The shortest day of winter is now behind us, but the next few weeks are the most likely time for us to have the lowest temperatures and snow, writes David Kindred.

Greater Anglia tries to tempt travellers to visit Chelmsford, Freeport, Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds

53 minutes ago Paul Geater
Chelmsford is one of the destinations Greater Anglia is promoting.

Engineering work on the main line to London over the next few months seems set to hit much of Greater Anglia’s leisure trade – especially the casual trips to the capital for shopping, sightseeing, and a day out.

Local politics across East Anglia was never dull in 2016

12:56 Paul Geater
Boris Johnson with Clive Underdown,chairman, left, and Liz Harsant, secretary, of the Ipswich and Suffolk Business Club. accompanied by Ipswich MP Ben Gummer, right. Photo: Paul Nixon Photography

Compared with all the drama and high stakes of the European Referendum campaign, there was always the danger that other politics in 2016 would be rather dull.

Foundation work starts on Galloper wind farm off Suffolk coast

12:42 Richard Cornwell
Work taking place to install the first of the foundation components for the Galloper Wind Farm off Orford.

A £1.5billion wind farm off the Suffolk coast has reached a major milestone with work under way on the foundations for its 56 turbines.

Gallery: From British lawnmower racing to Bradfield mushrooms - your iwitness pictures showing September in Suffolk

12:34
Autumn golden dawn draws in. By Pamela Bidwell.

As September arrived ion Suffolk, your iwitness pictures took on an autumnal feel with reds, oranges and browns the dominant colours.

Father-of-nine banned from roads for drink driving in Suffolk

12:00 Colin Adwent
Driver was over the legal drink-drive limit

Electrician Jason Sparkes has been disqualified from driving for 22 months after admitting his third drink-drive offence.

Action shot from the motorcycle trials at Raydon makes our picture of the day

11:02 Sam Dawes
Boxing Day motorcycle trial 2016 at Raydon. Picture: Peter Cutts

Through our iwitness24 site, readers are able to share their photos of Suffolk’s top beauty spots, of landmarks and of some of our amazing wildlife in action

Most read

Ipswich driver, 60, spared jail after being nearly four times drink-drive limit when crashing

Inspector Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

Opinion: Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Met Office issues severe cold weather warning for Suffolk and Essex after temperatures plunge to -6.2C

Frosty weather in Ipswich this morning.

Three die on Suffolk’s roads in 24 hours

The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Woman grabbed around the neck by man who tried to steal her car in Trimley St Mary

Police officer and PCSO on patrol

Updated: Two women killed after accidents near Eye and Newmarket

The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Most commented

Opinion: Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

We can’t let Fulham defeat fester, says Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse

Cole Skuse

Calls for Boxing Day hunt to be preserved as hundreds join Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh

The Hadleigh hunt riding over Toppesfield Bridge at the start of their traditional Boxing Day meet.

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton reacts to current situation at club and criticises handling of his own departure

Jim Magilton

Gallery: Days Gone By - Do you remember when heavy snow fall brought Ipswich to a standstill?

1952 saw snow and gale force winds in both March and November. This photograph was taken at Swilland. (Photo by Doug Cotton).

Greater Anglia tries to tempt travellers to visit Chelmsford, Freeport, Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds

Chelmsford is one of the destinations Greater Anglia is promoting.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24