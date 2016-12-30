Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk Coastal District Council will defend its refusal of Ed Sheeran’s cart lodge application ‘in the same way as any other planning appeal’

06:00 30 December 2016

Ed Sheeran donated a prize for the EACH/Sir Bobby auction

Ed Sheeran donated a prize for the EACH/Sir Bobby auction

Archant

Planning chiefs are preparing to take on Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran in a row over proposed developments at his home near Framlingham.

Comment

Suffolk Coastal District Council said it would be backing its decision to refuse Ed’s application for car parking improvements after the singer lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate.

As reported yesterday in the EADT, the A Team singer wants to build a “1.5storey cart lodge with ancillary car parking” at a property in the Framlingham area – near where he grew up.

The application was supported by the local parish council with no objections from neighbours.

However SCDC refused the proposals, saying they represented a “creeping domestication and would have an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the countryside”.

Yesterday, SCDC, stood by its decision.“The council will be defending the reasons for refusal and will treat the appeal in the same way as any other planning appeal we receive,” a council spokesman said.

The proposed development would be located near a modern farmhouse-style building, which is set behind a 16th Century Grade II listed property. It would be more than five metres tall and include a ground-floor storage room, toilet and first-floor store.

In a report produced this summer, SCDC case officer Anita Kittle said the application should be refused, claiming the development “would be an incongruous feature in the countryside”. She added that although discussions were held to reconsider its location, the agents offered no alternatives.

Laurie McGee, who submitted the initial application on behalf of Robinson and Hall, said the proposed building was intended to replace a previous cart lodge, which had been demolished to make way for an indoor swimming pool.

Her report said it would be separated from the nearby Grade II listed building by fencing and landscaping, while trees would screen it from view in the surrounding countryside.

Other applications have already been approved for the site, including a tree house, pod, orangery, decking and jacuzzi.

Mrs McGee said from their approval “one can conclude that they were found not to affect the setting of the Grade II listed farmhouse”.

“I submit that the same should apply here, especially where the design of the cart lodge is more traditional than for example the pod or tree house on site,” she added.

The Planning Inspectorate is set to determine the appeal by written representations with final comments due to be submitted by Wednesday.

Peter Le Grys, of Stanfords, who is the agent for the appeal, said: “It is not our policy to discuss matters which are at appeal.”

Ed’s manager did not respond to a request for comment.

Related articles

Keywords: Suffolk Coastal District Council Suffolk Suffolk Coastal District

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Delay on Ipswich Building Society Princes Street branch down to listed building conditions

11:00 Jason Noble
Ipswich Building Society chief executive Paul Winter outside what is to be the society's new town centre branch in Ipswich.

Plans for Ipswich Building Society to move its flagship branch into the empty Chelsea House in Princes Street are set to go to the planning committee in February after delays surrounding listed building conditions.

Delays in Civic Drive, Ipswich, after crash near Handford Road junction

12 minutes ago Jason Noble
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash

A crash in Civic Drive, Ipswich, is causing delays for rush hour traffic this morning.

Suffolk Coastal District Council will defend its refusal of Ed Sheeran’s cart lodge application ‘in the same way as any other planning appeal’

06:00 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran donated a prize for the EACH/Sir Bobby auction

Planning chiefs are preparing to take on Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran in a row over proposed developments at his home near Framlingham.

Five family days out in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and east Suffolk this New Year weekend

Yesterday, 18:33 Natalie Sadler
The Children's Theatre Company Ipswich stage Cats at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

Our weekly guide offers a run down to what is happening in Suffolk each weekend from family walks to theatre fun for toddlers. So pause the Christmas movies, out the lid back on the Quality Street and get outside for some fresh air and family entertainment this New Year bank holiday weekend.

Family pay tribute to mother-of-two Claire Taylor who died in Great Bradley collision

Yesterday, 17:13 Adam Howlett
Claire Taylor, 41, was killed in a collision in Great Bradley on Tuesday December 27

The family of a mother-of-two who was out training for the Rome marathon when she was involved in a fatal collision in Great Bradley on Tuesday say she will be ‘sorely missed by all who knew her’.

Updated: Granddad rescued children while handyman tackled blaze after ‘petrol’ thrown on front door and set alight in Montgomery Road, Ipswich

Yesterday, 17:08 Reporters
Petrol is believed to have been poured over the front door of a family home in Montgomery Road, Ipswich and then set alight

A heroic handyman has told of the dramatic moment he ran to battle a fire in the doorway of a neighbour’s house following a suspected arson attack in Ipswich on Wednesday night.

Video: Ipswich railway station’s ticket office team win award for ‘helping to brighten passengers’ journeys’

Yesterday, 17:08 Andrew Hirst
Ipswich train station's award-winning ticket office staff

Staff at a Suffolk railway station have won an award after customers made a nomination in recognition of their work “helping to brighten passengers’ journeys”.

Updated: A14 near Orwell Bridge reopens after two lorries crash eastbound

Yesterday, 16:54 Matt Stott
File picture of traffic queuing on the Orwell Bridge. Image: Andrew Partridge

The A14 near the Orwell bridge has now reopened after two lorries were involved in a crash this afternoon.

Saints Beer Festival comes to St Peters by the Waterfront this weekend

Yesterday, 16:36 David Vincent
Beer and Co have launched two beers relating to Portman and Portman road. Left to right, Marc Titford and Greg Cooper.

More than 30 beers will be on offer at the first Saints Winter Festival & New Year Hootenany opening tomorrow - Friday, December 30.

Police seek BMW driver after teenager seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Foxhall Road, Ipswich

Yesterday, 15:57 Colin Adwent
Police appeal for help over hit-and-run

Police are appealing for the driver of a silver or grey BMW to come forward after a hit-and-run in Foxhall Road, Ipswich, which left a young woman seriously injured.

Most read

Police seek BMW driver after teenager seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Foxhall Road, Ipswich

Police appeal for help over hit-and-run

Updated: Granddad rescued children while handyman tackled blaze after ‘petrol’ thrown on front door and set alight in Montgomery Road, Ipswich

Petrol is believed to have been poured over the front door of a family home in Montgomery Road, Ipswich and then set alight

Updated: A14 near Orwell Bridge reopens after two lorries crash eastbound

File picture of traffic queuing on the Orwell Bridge. Image: Andrew Partridge

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans gives Mick McCarthy a vote of confidence in self-penned programme article

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans

Family pay tribute to mother-of-two Claire Taylor who died in Great Bradley collision

Claire Taylor, 41, was killed in a collision in Great Bradley on Tuesday December 27

Five family days out in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and east Suffolk this New Year weekend

The Children's Theatre Company Ipswich stage Cats at The Apex, Bury St Edmunds. Photo: Mike Kwasniak

Most commented

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans gives Mick McCarthy a vote of confidence in self-penned programme article

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans

Updated: A14 near Orwell Bridge reopens after two lorries crash eastbound

File picture of traffic queuing on the Orwell Bridge. Image: Andrew Partridge
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24