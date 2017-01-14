Suffolk coastal towns hit by storm surge predicted for the Suffolk and Essex coast

The storm surge water at its peak around the Bascule Bridge area of Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography James Bass Photography

After moving around Norfolk without causing too much damage, the storm surge predicted for tonight has started to hit Suffolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lowestoft was the first place to be affected, with the Bascule Bridge having to be closed around 8pm on Friday as a precaution. See our gallery here.

However it has now reopened after the worst of the weather passed.

Sightseers gathered around the Bascule Bridge at about 9.30pm. Mutford Lock bridge in Oulton Broad was also closed.

People also took dramatic pictures of the waves crashing over the sea defence rocks at Hamilton Dock and at the Children’s Corner area of the South Beach, which was only reopened last year following repairs from the last tidal surge in 2013.

Late-night businesses such as the Joseph Conrad pub and McDonald’s, which are directly opposite the bascule bridge, closed before the high tide, putting sandbags by the doors.

017 NB Jaywick residence settling down for the night.Paula Bond. 017 NB Jaywick residence settling down for the night.Paula Bond.

Lings Honda in Riverside Road was severely hit by the tidal surge in December 2013.

Jaywick residence settling down for the night. Jaywick residence settling down for the night.

Director Paul Barkshire said: “We are very encouraged by the flood defences that we currently have and the good news is that getting early warnings have been an absolute Godsend for us.”

RNLI Flood Rescue teams were in place in Jaywick last night in case of flooding RNLI Flood Rescue teams were in place in Jaywick last night in case of flooding

A number of businesses in Bevan Street East, including Beactive Mobility, were able to buy their own flood defences with money provided by the government following the 2013 tidal surge.

017 NB Jaywick Flooding risk. 017 NB Jaywick Flooding risk.

David Smith, managing director of Beactive Mobility, said: “We had nothing last time apart from sandbags. We had £20,000 in lost stock but hopefully it will be OK this time.”

Residents in Jaywick were evacuated to a rest centre in nearby Clacton Residents in Jaywick were evacuated to a rest centre in nearby Clacton

People living in Lowestoft but who left their homes as a precaution have now been told it is safe to return to them.

Suffolk tidal surge January 2017 - The rest centre at Snape Village Hall Suffolk tidal surge January 2017 - The rest centre at Snape Village Hall

Southwold is also starting to be affected by the surge, with “low-level” flooding being reported there and in Shingle Street, according to Suffolk Constabulary.

The rest centre at Snape Village Hall The rest centre at Snape Village Hall

The force has also advised the B1127 road near the coast at Southwold has been closed.

The Harbour Inn in Southwold, which is below sea level, has been preparing today – it was hit quite badly in the 2013 storm surge.

Landlord Nick Attfield said he was wading through a foot of water in the pub even before the surge was expected to strike.

In Snape, a rest centre has been opened in Snape Village Hall, with residents waiting to see if the village is hit by the surge - expected to be in the next half an hour.

One man has decided to sleep at the centre after his home was flooded in the storm surge in 2013. Earlier today, members of the community helped him to move his furniture to safety.

Tim Beach, deputy chairman of Snape Parish Council and coordinator for the community emergency plan, said: “Snape Village Hall is providing somewhere as a rest centre and shelter, if people want to evacuate but stay fairly close to home. Somewhere they can come and have a cup of tea and support each other.

“If it does flood, the village hall will be the first port of call.

“The biggest noticeable difference between this and 2013 is that there’s a much bigger police presence, waiting to mobilise in case of the need for a road closure.”

Earlier today, Teresa Cook – of The Crown Inn in Snape – removed all the furniture from the building, along with her animals, with the help of local residents.

Suffolk Constabulary is advising that people from Snape in one of the rest centres set up for those needing to leave their homes may be able to return to them around 2.30am.

Meanwhile in Essex people gathered at a rest centre set up for people who had to leave their homes.

There were around 200 people there and plenty of pets – including a parrot.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Baldwin from Essex Police said: “The situation is as it was at around 6pm.

“There were some reports water had breached the sea wall but that is not true.

“We are entirely comfortable with our decision making. We would encourage all residents still in Jaywick to come here or to another place of safety.

“Our advice remains the same and if people phone the number we will still come and get them.

“The Environment Agency is monitoring the situation and updating us on a regular basis.”

On Friday Sarah Stott, aged 49, said worried about losing her boat to the high tide after some stole the anchor.

The Jaywick resident said: “I don’t want to lose it. It’s been pushed up to the grass and I don’t want it going out again.

“It’s not much to look at but the kids and grandchildren love it. We don’t go out on it.”

Shortly before 1am on Saturday morning the water had reach Ms Stott’s boat – but emergency teams were on hand to help secure it.

“I was going to stay with it, but I’ve been advised by the fire brigade it’s not safe and I’m not going to put their lives in jeopardy.

For all the latest breaking updates throughout tonight and into tomorrow you can follow our live feed here.

For more information on when and where the surge will hit, what to do if you have had to leave your property for the night and what causes these weather events, see our ‘what we know’ story here.