Suffolk County Council meet to raise taxes and reduce its expenditure

05:43 09 February 2017

Suffolk County Council's Endeavour House headquarters.

Archant

Members of Suffolk County Council meet today to agree its budget for the next financial year – and are expected to approve a 3% increase in its council tax requirement to help fund social care provision.

Comment

This is the last budget meeting before members of the council are up for re-election in May.

The current Conservative administration is proposing to cut overall expenditure by about £31m and to use £8.5m from the council’s reserves to plug a gap of nearly £40m that has opened because of a reduction in the amount that the government gives.

The Labour opposition has tabled an amendment that would see the cuts slashed by £15.5m by dipping further into the council’s reserves.

The two parties disagree on how much is available in the reserves – the administration says most of the money the council has put aside is committed to specific projects and only £48m is available to spend.

Labour says there are £190m in reserves – and much of the money officially allocated for projects has been waiting to be spent for years with no sign of anything happening.

Cabinet member for finance Richard Smith said: “My view of the Labour amendment is that it is financially dangerous.

“They are proposing to take a further £15.5m out of reserves next year on top of the £8.5m we are planning to use. That makes £24m.

“Given that the usable reserves are only £48m that would cut them in half in just one year – and then you would have to continue to fund the services in future years.”

Labour finance spokesman Len Jacklin said: “The initial payments will come from the £190million in reserves.

“We predict that finances will improve over the next four years – spending now to help people avoid the need for more expensive services will begin to pay off by 2020.”

The council is finely balanced. Although there is a Conservative administration, the party lost its majority when the Liberal Democrats won back the Hadleigh seat in a by-election in the autumn.

There are now 37 Conservative councillors and 38 opposition members – but these are split between four parties and three Independent councillors and rarely vote as a bloc.

