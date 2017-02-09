Suffolk County Council meet to raise taxes and reduce its expenditure

Suffolk County Council's Endeavour House headquarters. Archant

Members of Suffolk County Council meet today to agree its budget for the next financial year – and are expected to approve a 3% increase in its council tax requirement to help fund social care provision.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is the last budget meeting before members of the council are up for re-election in May.

The current Conservative administration is proposing to cut overall expenditure by about £31m and to use £8.5m from the council’s reserves to plug a gap of nearly £40m that has opened because of a reduction in the amount that the government gives.

The Labour opposition has tabled an amendment that would see the cuts slashed by £15.5m by dipping further into the council’s reserves.

The two parties disagree on how much is available in the reserves – the administration says most of the money the council has put aside is committed to specific projects and only £48m is available to spend.

Labour says there are £190m in reserves – and much of the money officially allocated for projects has been waiting to be spent for years with no sign of anything happening.

Cabinet member for finance Richard Smith said: “My view of the Labour amendment is that it is financially dangerous.

“They are proposing to take a further £15.5m out of reserves next year on top of the £8.5m we are planning to use. That makes £24m.

“Given that the usable reserves are only £48m that would cut them in half in just one year – and then you would have to continue to fund the services in future years.”

Labour finance spokesman Len Jacklin said: “The initial payments will come from the £190million in reserves.

“We predict that finances will improve over the next four years – spending now to help people avoid the need for more expensive services will begin to pay off by 2020.”

The council is finely balanced. Although there is a Conservative administration, the party lost its majority when the Liberal Democrats won back the Hadleigh seat in a by-election in the autumn.

There are now 37 Conservative councillors and 38 opposition members – but these are split between four parties and three Independent councillors and rarely vote as a bloc.