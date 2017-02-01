Suffolk drug-driver was caught behind the wheel with cannabis in system twice in seven days

Browne was caught by police twice in seven days due to defect on vehicle

A motorist caught drug driving twice in seven days has been banned from the road for 18 months.

Daryl Browne, who was living in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket at the time, admitted two offences of driving with more than the legal limit of a cannabis derivative in his system, and possession of cannabis, when he appeared before Ipswich magistrates.

The 24-year-old committed the offences on November 16 and November 23.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said Browne was caught just after 12.35am on November 16 in Paget Place, Newmarket. Police stopped his Peugeot due to a defect with the vehicle.

An officer could smell cannabis so a drug swab was taken which gave a positive indication for cannabis.

A subsequent blood test showed Browne had 4.2 microgrammes of a derivative of cannabis in his system, more than twice the legal limit.

Mrs Harper said on November 23 at 11.20am police carrying out traffic checks stopped Browne’s Peugeot again in Newmarket, as there appeared to be an issue with the vehicle’s exhaust.

A swab indicated a positive reading for cannabis and Browne was arrested again.

The court was told that when he was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre Browne became aggressive and needed to be restrained.

After being taken to a room and told he would be strip-searched he refused to comply.

However, when Browne did remove his clothing a plastic bag of herbal cannabis fell out of his underwear.

A blood test also showed he was just over the limit for a derivative of cannabis.

Mrs Harper told magistrates Browne had 14 previous offences on his record.

Browne, representing himself, told the court that on both occasions he did not realise he would still have cannabis in his system.

He said he had been going through a difficult time and had now moved back to Oxford where he has a job at a restaurant.

Browne said: “I have quit smoking cannabis. I’m just trying to sort my life out and get back on track.”

In addition to his driving ban magistrates ordered Browne to pay £565 in fines and costs.